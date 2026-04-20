‘Facts of Life’ Star Mindy Cohn Reveals Secret Cancer Battle

What To Know Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn revealed on Instagram that she recently battled cancer.

Cohn received an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and celebrity friends.

This is not Cohn’s first cancer battle.

The Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn just revealed via social media a secret battle with cancer.

On Sunday, April 19, the actress — who played Natalie Green in the ’80s sitcom — took to Instagram with a photo of herself in a hospital bed as she shared the unexpected health update.

“Have been off social media for awhile ‘ cuz i had to go kick cancer’s a**,” Cohn bluntly declared. “I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff, especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik.”

She continued, “Thank you to my family especially my cherished @tarakarsian @johnwstewart @gregoryzarian who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s ‘my turn.’ Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K cancer!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mindy cohn (@mindycohn)

In the comments, Cohn’s followers showered her with prayers and well-wishes. Mad About You actress Helen Hunt wrote, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik),” and The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick shared, “😘❤️💓🙏.”

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova exclaimed, “F*** cancer!”

Rosie O’Donnell commented, “U got this girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as Lucy Hale shared, “Love you, Mindy ❤️❤️❤️.”

Octavia Spencer commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Ryan Dorsey sent the encouraging message, “Stay strong 💪!❤️,” and Andy Cohen echoed, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending you love and good vibes!”

Meanwhile, Baywatch star Nicole Eggert wrote, “Sending u all the love and strength for a speedy recovery, my fellow warrior 🫶.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t Cohn’s first experience with cancer. In 2017, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, but was cancer-free.

“I kept that secret for a long time,” she told People. “I’ve always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

The Facts of Life, a spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes, aired for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.

The Facts of Life, streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi