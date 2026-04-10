Lisa Whelchel on Why She Appreciates Being on ‘Collector’s Call’ More Than ‘Facts of Life’

What To Know Lisa Whelchel returns as host of Collector’s Call, which enters its seventh season on MeTV.

This season includes high-profile guests such as Marc Summers and showcases the most valuable item in the show’s history, valued in the millions.

It’s not surprising that Lisa Whelchel gets recognized in public a lot. After all, the actress was part of the beloved classic series Facts of Life and a Survivor fan-favorite. However, the former Disney Mouseketeer now also has been pointed out as host of Collector’s Call.

The popular MeTV series sees Whelchel venture across the country meeting private collectors of pop culture and nostalgia memorabilia. She is joined by an expert appraiser, who will also bring an item in hopes the featured individual would make the trade and part with a beloved piece. It has been a winning formula as Collector’s Call enters Season 7 premiering April 12.

Each of the 26 upcoming episodes showcase everything from Wizard of Oz and Ghostbusters to Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. The first centers on iconic game show relics and their origin stories told by the owner, who happens to be longtime producer within the genre Bob Boden. Here Whelchel checks in to preview what’s to come.

This show is such comfort food on Sunday nights.

Lisa Whelchel: It’s delightful to have someone come up to me and take a picture with me because they know me from Collector’s Call. We will send a text to the producer to let him know someone recognized from Collector’s Call and not something else. It’s always really fun because they are true fans. They tune in like you on Sunday nights faithfully because they look forward to it.

It’s almost like a new subset community has been created with some who were featured now coming back as regular experts. How is that for you to see?

I have to say we’re just taking advantage of the community already built. We’re not building it. That’s one of the things I’ve noticed about hosting this show is that there is a network of collectors, they bond because they have passions about similar things. Even if it’s not the specific thing they collect, the passion is around finding it and the thrill of the hunt. Trading, finding things they love. There is an incredible community of collectors here and abroad. We’re just tapping into it.

Marc Summers stops by in the premiere. What was it like having him join the fun?

It’s the premiere episode for a reason because we have such an iconic game show host himself in Marc Summers. He really has spanned generations. He is going to appeal to old and young alike. For instance, I’ve got kids who grew up with Nickelodeon. When you get kids, you’re watching the same type of stuff. It’s wonderful to have him. He is part of the trade scene. Game show memorabilia is perfect for Collector’s Call because so much of collecting is about collecting nostalgia and what was part of your childhood and memories and feelings from a past time. Game shows, there are a handful out right now, but certainly not like back in the day when we all watched them after school or after the news. They were everywhere. This brings us back to a time like all of the shows on MeTV, it brings us back to simpler times and in many ways sweeter times.

Are we going to see other special guests in other episodes and will there be show firsts?

Absolutely. We have the highest single priced valued item in the history of Collector’s Call this season. Let me put it this way. It’s in the millions how much this one single value was valued. We did have Kobe Bryant’s jersey, and that was in the millions. Let me just say this one is even more.

Anything about filming the show that viewers don’t see that they would find particularly interesting?

What they see is so entertaining and engaging and enjoyable and interesting. What they don’t see is probably 80 percent of the collector’s collection. It’s a 30-minute show with commercials, and then you spotlight five items within a 17-minute timeslot of actual airtime including the trade scene and evaluation. And these collectors have thousands and tens of thousands of really cool items. Really, they don’t see the majority of the collection.

Are there any particular shows you are excited about, either because you have a strong connection to the collection theme or maybe you learned a lot that you didn’t know before?

That’s a great question because it’s true. Most of the time I’m just enjoying my own childhood. For instance, the game shows. We’re doing pinballs and pop culture, which I like. Certainly, movie props and costumes. Those are always so enjoyable because they bring us back to a time that makes us feel good. I certainly know Marylin Monroe and Liberace, but when you go deep into someone’s Marilyn Monroe’s collection or Liberace, it’s like having a history lesson. It’s like reading an autobiography. I learned more than even I thought possible about both of these iconic cultural phenomena of people, celebrities.

Through this experience how is it for you to reflect on your one touchtones? One of my favorite episodes was where you really paid tribute to Charlotte Rae through her family collection.

As a mom I really got into scrapbooking. I try to collect memories all in one place for us to look at, which we have been doing now. Even with my grandchildren, who love seeing pictures of their mom and aunt and uncle as kids. I did that, and I had special boxes for the kids so they have a lot of their toys and their books and their memorabilia and things they wrote. That’s all very special, but I do have to say I am learning how important it is for me to collect moments and items that will bring back memories of my own life, own career, and special occasions. I’m learning the value of collecting to really preserve special moments from our own lives.

Have you picked up a love of collecting from this experience?

I would say I picked up more of an intentionality of collecting things from my own work and experiences, but I don’t have an outside collection of any particular item. A couple of collectors we’ve featured over the years had the Eastland pennant. I longed for that. I was actually filming a Collector’s Call on the East Coast a couple of years ago. My daughter was traveling with me for that. It was close enough where Nancy McKeon lives. She recently moved from Texas, so we rented a car and had dinner with her. I was talking to Nancy wishing I kept more from the set, and she actually did keep a lot from the set. She had a whole box of things including an Eastland and Langley pennant. She said, “I just keep these things in a box. I have other stuff.” She just gave them to me. My husband put them in a pennant frame, and I now have them up, and they bring me joy.

Are the grandkids starting to understand grandma as a celebrity?

They are six and four, so it has not computed. However, I’ve shown them some things from the Mickey Mouse Club because I thought they would like that. I think they have seen the premiere episode of Collector’s Call last year, but really it has not computed. I’m still just Cocomama to them. As long as I got some candy and Hotwheel cars in my purse, that’s all I need to get their attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Whelchel (@lisawhelchel)

What did you make of the social media response after you posted a photo of your granddaughter Eisley? Many thought she looked just like you.

I love that. I swelled with pride because in some ways she does, but she is pretty fair skinned and blue eyes. I was glad they were able to find some of the features that I’ve passed down.

Any child stars in the making?

Definitely not. No, I did not allow my children, and I know my children wouldn’t allow their children in it. It is too much of a gamble to put a kid in Hollywood.

You started a Substack “Throw Out the Bathwater” initially tied to your time on Survivor and experiences. How has it been to share your insights and connect in that way?

Social meda has its pros and cons. Oftentimes if I’m on Instagram or Facebook, there is some anxiety it produces. What I love about Substack is it is a community platform, but just seems to be gentlier. There is a way to express yourself in a more vulnerable way, which is actually more authentic because we are all authentically vulnerable if we are being honest without fear of trolls and getting canceled or without fear of pushing back with their agenda. I love it because it has given me the opportunity every Sunday when I release a post to really share what was happening behind the scenes when I was on Survivor. That’s what I’m doing now, although I have other things I’ll be sharing. Then on Thursdays, which is a smaller community, I’m able to really go deeper in a way that would not feel as safe putting it out there on the World Wide Web.

Pretty incredible for you I’m sure that through this people are learning you were even on Survivor and maybe revisiting the season.

I love it too because I’m a huge Survivor fan. I want to promote it. It’s a great show. Although I would never want to go back on it as a contestant, I think it’s a great show. This Survivor 50 has been really fun to watch. To have so many of our Substack followers say, “You know after reading about it, I checked out the season you were on, and now I’m hooked.” I love that because when you love something, you want to share it with people you care about. I’m glad that’s translating.

With the premiere of Collector’s Call being on game shows and you being on Survivor, has there ever been a competition show you’ve always wanted to do?

Gosh, I don’t think so because I’m trying to weigh things I do. Am I doing it because I feel like I should or need the money or I want the thing, or do I really want to do it. The reality is Dancing with the Stars has asked me to do that. It’s something where I feel self-conscious as a dancer. I feel out of shape. I don’t like wearing fancy clothes, so it would not bring me joy. My daughters wanted me to be on The Traitors, but kind of the same thing. I don’t want to be dressed up every day like that. I think I would have loved to do The Amazing Race when I was younger with one of my children. Again, I just have to be realistic. When you get to a certain age and haven’t kept yourself in shape, that limits you on some things.

How do you look at your career today and see Collector’s Call last as long as it has?

I would have to say as you get older you really do appreciate things on a deeper level. I knew I was living a dream being on the Facts of Life. I was living my dream as an actress and all the perks that went along with being on that show. I always appreciated it. I think I appreciate being on Collector’s Call even more. Not because of the opportunity being any better or any less than Facts of Life, but because I know the value of being able to do something you love with the people you love that brings joy to people that you really care about. I’m living probably my best career point right now. It’s not necessarily because it’s quantifiably better, but because it’s qualitatively more appreciated.

Collector’s Call Season 7 premiere, April 12, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV