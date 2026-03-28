Bill Maher Makes Blunt Comparison of Donald Trump’s Iran War Strategy

Michelle Stein
Comments
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC

What To Know

  • Bill Maher criticized President Donald Trump for making threats against Iran but not following through, comparing his approach to empty warnings.
  • Maher highlighted conflicting statements between U.S. and Iranian officials, joking about the lack of real negotiations and likening it to a pop culture breakup.
  • He mocked Trump’s repeated deadline extensions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, likening the president to a parent who issues empty threats to misbehaving children.

Bill Maher just made a blunt comparison of President Donald Trump‘s Iran war strategy.

During the Friday, March 27 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, slammed the POTUS, 79, for making threats against the country and not following through with them.

“All wars are foggy, but this one is very foggy,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “[Trump] says they’re in talks with the Iranians, and the Iranian say they’re not talking at all. It’s a real he said, Shia said. It’s an Islam joke.”

After pausing for laughter, Maher continued, “Listen to this, Trump’s quote. He said, ‘They want to make a deal so badly.’ An Iranian negotiator said, ‘Our first and last word has always been that someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever.'”

He then quipped, “That doesn’t sound just like a no. That sounds like a Taylor Swift, we are never, ever, ever getting back together.”

Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke
Related

Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke

Additionally, Maher mentioned that Trump gave a deadline to Iran about the Strait of Hormuz. “He said, ‘You either open that, or else,’ and Iran picked or else. And then he extended the deadline to April 6. And then, he said, ‘OK, OK. If you don’t do it, we’re going to blow up your electrical grid.’ And then they didn’t move on that. And so he extended that to April 17.”

That’s when the late-night host pointed out, “He’s kind of like that dad in the car who says, ‘Don’t make me turn this thing around.’ And then never does, you know?”

Also during his opening monologue, Maher responded to Trump over the Kennedy Center awarding the stand-up comedian the 2026 Mark Twain Prize.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher key art
Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Talk Show

2003–

TVMA

Talk

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Real Time With Bill Maher ›

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Donald Trump




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans React After ‘Wildly Nervous’ Contestant Makes Them Yell at TV
Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance and Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard — 'NCIS' Episode 500
2
‘NCIS’: Adam Campbell Talks Getting ‘Emotional’ Filming Vance’s Death Scenes
Tony Beets
3
‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Receives Devastating News That Derails Future Plans
Corey Graves
4
WWE’s Corey Graves Talks CM Punk Falling Out, Wife Carmella & ‘WrestleMania’ 42
Ana Navarro
5
Why Is Ana Navarro Missing From ‘The View’?