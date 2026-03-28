Bill Maher Makes Blunt Comparison of Donald Trump’s Iran War Strategy

What To Know Bill Maher criticized President Donald Trump for making threats against Iran but not following through, comparing his approach to empty warnings.

Maher highlighted conflicting statements between U.S. and Iranian officials, joking about the lack of real negotiations and likening it to a pop culture breakup.

He mocked Trump’s repeated deadline extensions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, likening the president to a parent who issues empty threats to misbehaving children.

Bill Maher just made a blunt comparison of President Donald Trump‘s Iran war strategy.

During the Friday, March 27 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, slammed the POTUS, 79, for making threats against the country and not following through with them.

“All wars are foggy, but this one is very foggy,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “[Trump] says they’re in talks with the Iranians, and the Iranian say they’re not talking at all. It’s a real he said, Shia said. It’s an Islam joke.”

After pausing for laughter, Maher continued, “Listen to this, Trump’s quote. He said, ‘They want to make a deal so badly.’ An Iranian negotiator said, ‘Our first and last word has always been that someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever.'”

He then quipped, “That doesn’t sound just like a no. That sounds like a Taylor Swift, we are never, ever, ever getting back together.”

Additionally, Maher mentioned that Trump gave a deadline to Iran about the Strait of Hormuz. “He said, ‘You either open that, or else,’ and Iran picked or else. And then he extended the deadline to April 6. And then, he said, ‘OK, OK. If you don’t do it, we’re going to blow up your electrical grid.’ And then they didn’t move on that. And so he extended that to April 17.”

That’s when the late-night host pointed out, “He’s kind of like that dad in the car who says, ‘Don’t make me turn this thing around.’ And then never does, you know?”

Also during his opening monologue, Maher responded to Trump over the Kennedy Center awarding the stand-up comedian the 2026 Mark Twain Prize.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO