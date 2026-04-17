Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Fires Back at Trump After He Calls Her ‘Least Attractive’ & ‘Boring’

Alyssa Norwin
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President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaks onstage during day 1 of the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center on November 05, 2025, Jessica Tarlov on The Five
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Fox News/YouTube

What To Know

  • Jessica Tarlov commented on Trump’s low approval ratings during a segment of Fox News’ The Five.
  • The president accused Tarlov of making up polling numbers and slammed her as unattractive and boring.
  • Tarlov fired back at the president, while also promoting her new book.

Donald Trump was tuning into Fox News’ The Five while riding on Air Force One on Thursday, April 16, and he took to Truth Social to spew some thoughts about the panel’s Democratic representative, Jessica Tarlov. After Tarlov pointed out Trump’s low approval rating amid the war in Iran, the president did not hold back with his insults.

“I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov,” Trump wrote. “Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’ Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring.”

He continued, “I have among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had, and why shouldn’t I, ALL THE COUNTRY DOES IS WIN. CNN had me at 100%, saying they never saw that before. GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY! I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed! President DJT.”

During Thursday’s segment of The Five, Tarlov pointed out, “He has a 35% approval rating in most polls.” After seeing Trump’s response, she stood by her comments on the show.

“Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake – Trump really is that unpopular,” the journalist wrote on X. With a lot of eyes on her social media page, she also made sure to promote her new book, I Disagree, which became available for preorder on the same day as her public spat with the president.

Trump Orders Fox News to Fire Jessica Tarlov & Slams Shannon Bream
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The book, which comes out in September, will give reader’s Tarlov’s insight into “how to stay true to our values, find common ground, and communicate with confidence when engaging across political and social divides.”

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