Trump Orders Fox News to Fire Jessica Tarlov & Slams Shannon Bream

What To Know Donald Trump publicly demanded Fox News fire liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov and criticized host Shannon Bream.

Social media users defended Tarlov and condemned Trump’s interference in media staffing.

Trump has a history of targeting female journalists, though the White House claims his criticisms are based on distrust of the media.

President Donald Trump took time out from his war with Iran on Monday night (April 6) to call out two Fox News personalities, Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream.

In a Truth Social post, the president called for Tarlov to be fired, writing, “For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst “personalities” on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tarlov serves as a liberal commentator on Fox News’ The Five and frequently speaks out against the Trump administration. This has drawn the ire of Trump, who last month called into The Five, while Tarlov was absent, and told the panel he “wasn’t a fan” of the Democratic Party strategist.

“I think your show would be better without her, but who am I to say that?” the president said at the time. “I think it would be a lot better.”

Tarlov fired back at Trump on X, quipping, “Was so bummed to miss the show today! But I definitely would’ve said he’s even inflating his numbers to 42%!,” referring to the president’s plummeting approval ratings.

However, Tarlov wasn’t the only Fox News personality to face Trump’s tirade on Monday. He also took aim at Fox News Sunday host Bream, saying, “Tell Shannon Bream of FoxNews that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference!”

“Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies,” Trump added. “She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!”

Social media users blasted Trump’s comments, with one X user writing, “[Tarlov] lives rent free in his head! We love Jessica and she provides a nice liberal voice on an otherwise MAGA GOP network! Fox needs more people like her!”

“You really have to keep reminding yourself that none of this is normal. A sitting president, or former president for that matter, should never be telling television executives who to hire/fire. It’s just bizzaro world we’re living in,” said another.

“He’s such a baby. This is his priority? Unglued,” another added.

“Give Jessica a raise actually. The amount of bs she deal with from her coworkers is ridiculous,” said one X user.

Another added, “Trump wants to bomb everything & control everything. He truly thinks he’s a king. And his enablers let him do it.”

Trump has made a habit of attacking female reporters over the past year, including slamming CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in February.

“You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings,” the president told Collins. “She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for ten years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson previously said Trump’s attacks have “nothing to do with gender” and have “everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”