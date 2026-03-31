What To Know Jesse Watters sparked backlash for making “juvenile” and gendered remarks about California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The comments were made during a discussion about Democratic Party concerns over nominating a “straight, white, Christian man” for the 2028 presidential race.

Social media users widely criticized Watters for his remarks, calling them misogynistic, immature, and unprofessional.

Jesse Watters has been called out for making “juvenile” comments about Gavin Newsom and his “obsession” with the California Governor following Monday’s (March 30) episode of The Five.

In a clip shared on social media from Monday’s show, Watters said of the Democratic presidential hopeful, “Gavin is, how do I say this…, he’s kind of like a woman trapped in a man’s body.”

“You could probably convince the base that Gavin is a woman,” the Fox News anchor continued. “He changes his mind a lot, he’s always in the mirror, he’s always crying, he’s crossing his legs constantly. I think they could buy that.”

According to the Huffington Post, the panel was discussing a report from Axios that claimed some members of the Democratic Party have suggested a “straight, white, Christian man” would be the best way to win back the White House in 2028.

“There is a fear — and I actually don’t think this is just a grass-tops fear, I think you’d hear it from voters, too — that a woman has now lost twice,” a national Democratic strategist told the outlet, referring to the election defeats of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024.

Referencing the report, Watters said, “Fine, run Gavin Newsom. This is what this is about. They are struggling how to come to grips with running a straight white male.”

Watters: You could probably convince the base that Gavin is a woman. He changes his mind a lot, he’s always in the mirror, he’s crossing his legs. pic.twitter.com/if7xgzN7B1 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2026

Social media users blasted Watters for his comments, with one X commenter writing, “What a joke this little boy is…shake my head…he’s a little juvenile. How embarrassing for him….grow up dude.”

“Jesse watters, the epitome of masculinity. Newsom could never hope to be the alpha at 40 that watters was at 16,” another quipped.

“Is Jesse attracted to Gavin? He’s always talking about him…almost like he’s obsessed,” said another.

Another wrote, “I forget the psychological term for this. Projection?”

“Never has one man spent so much time focusing on how another man crosses his legs,” one commenter added.

“Says the guy in more stage makeup than most women wear at their wedding,” another said.

“Remember when journalists just reported the news? Nobody asked for his misogynistic opinion,” wrote another.

Watters’ latest comments come just a week after The Five panel aired a segment about Democrats supposedly wanting a “hot” presidential candidate. After a fellow panelist referred to Harris as “beautiful,” Watters chimed in, saying, “I didn’t think Kamala was hot… I don’t know. I mean, she was okay. But if we’re talking hot, she’s not hot.”