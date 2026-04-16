Savannah Guthrie Sent Grim Warning About Missing Mom Nancy

What To Know A clinical psychologist explained why he does not believe Nancy Guthrie is alive more than two months after she went missing.

He broke down everything known about the suspect in this case and revealed what his findings told him.

As the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues, experts are continuing to weigh in on what likely happened to the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1. Dr. Gary Brucato, a clinical psychologist who specializes in analyzing criminal behavioral patterns, appeared on The Interview Room to give his take about why Nancy likely isn’t alive.

Dr. Brucato broke down what he’s learned about the suspect so far and theorized, “What I think is this person got kind of hired or asked to do this in a pragmatic way. When you take all that information and put it all together, what it looks like is nothing went the way it was supposed to go. You get the sense of this not being a not particularly bright guy who went in there overly confident … and it didn’t go the way it was supposed to go.”

He said he believes that Nancy “passed away during whatever it is that was supposed to happen. Brucato speculated that the perpetrator them went “back to whatever group or person who said, ‘Go do this for me,’ and said, ‘Now what? Well, we gotta figure out a way to capitalize on this anyway.’ That kind of thing.”

Based on statistics and his deep dive into Nancy’s case, Brucato said, “I think it’s safe to say that it’s highly improbable that she is alive. And also, based on statistics, I don’t even believe there is an intact body. I do not believe that somewhere you’re going to find her in one piece.”

He continued, “In 2026, you eliminate as much of the body as you can because you know the science is going to catch you. So, what you generally do, is you dismember or you mutilate or you burn, etc.”

Brucato admitted he would be “absolutely flabbergasted” if an intact set of remains turn up, and the rest of the panel agreed.