Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Takes Down Trump After He Demanded She Get Fired

What To Know Fox News host Jessica Tarlov criticized President Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

Tarlov stated that the White House was forced to backtrack because Iran’s proposed 10-point deal was deeply flawed.

Her outspoken criticism of Trump has led to public attacks from the president.

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov threw doubt on President Donald Trump‘s claims of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, noting how “missiles were still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.”

The liberal commentator first shared her thoughts on Wednesday’s (April 8) edition of The Five, saying, “I stand, I think, in reality that there is no ceasefire.” Tarlov said she was flipping around the channels on Tuesday night (April 7) and “there were split screens between, you know, ‘White House announces ceasefire’ and missiles raining down on the Israelis.”

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, just hours after he threatened that “a whole civilization would die” if Iran didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz. The president said he’d received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he stated was a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Tarlov, however, said she didn’t see evidence of this ceasefire. “We know that Israel was sending rockets back to Iran. We know what today has looked like in Lebanon with what the Israelis are doing there. It’s one of the highest death toll days,” she stated.

The ceasefire was a complete fiction. While the White House announced one, missiles were still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon. Reality doesn’t match the headline. The White House was forced to backtrack today because the proposed “10-point deal” from Iran was a disaster… pic.twitter.com/ZyAxYolNEc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 8, 2026

The political strategist for the Democratic Party doubled down on X, writing, “The ceasefire was a complete fiction. While the White House announced one, missiles were still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon. Reality doesn’t match the headline.”

She also said the White House was “forced to backtrack” because Iran’s proposed 10-point deal “was a disaster that would let them enrich uranium, fund proxies like Hezbollah, maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, and get sanctions relief. Even top allies like Mark Levin and Larry Kudlow are calling it a disaster.”

“Let’s be honest about how we got here: there was never an imminent threat to the U.S. Now we’re stuck in it, negotiating from a weakened position,” Tarlov continued.

Tarlov has never shied away from her criticism of Trump, which has drawn the president’s ire. Last month, Trump called into The Five and told the panel that the show would be better without Tarlov on it. He then went further on Monday (April 6), demanding Fox News fire her.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst “personalities” on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”