‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Fans Gasp Over Gregg Sulkin’s Return in Spinoff Series

What To Know Gregg Sulkin is officially returning as Mason Greyback in the final season of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, premiering this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Fans are excited and speculating about a possible rekindling of the romance between Mason and Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), as well as potential cameos from other original cast members.

The spinoff’s final season will be a four-part series, with cast and creators hinting at story-driven returns and major developments for beloved characters.

Could Alex and Mason get their happy ending? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place just announced that Gregg Sulkin is returning for the final season, reprising his role as Mason Greyback.

“Attention werewolves: Gregg Sulkin returns as Mason Greyback in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, coming this summer to Disney+ and Disney Channel,” the Instagram post was captioned on April 16.

The photo featured Sulkin, who played the werewolf boyfriend of Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) in the original series, leaning up against a door marked 212. In the spinoff series, Alex lives in an apartment, so could he be rekindling with his old love?

In Wizards of Waverly Place, Alex and Mason began dating in Season 3. They broke up multiple times due to jealousy, remaining feelings for exes, and complicated relationships.

The beloved couple broke up later in the season when Alex told the world about wizardry, so she had to drop out of the Family Wizard competition. Humans and werewolves were not allowed to be together. However, Alex wound up back in the competition and won it, sparking their relationship to be back on. Alex and Mason broke up one more time before getting back together at the end of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wizards Beyond (@disneywizardsseries)

However, when Wizards Beyond premiered, Alex was single. Mason was not mentioned. At the end of Season 3, it was revealed that Billie (Janice Leann Brown) was Alex’s daughter, and her father was the son of an evil wizard.

This led fans to believe that Billie’s dad is a character that fans have not seen before. So, what could Mason be back for? Fans aren’t sure, but they sure are excited.

David Henrie, who plays Justin Russo, shared a photo with Sulkin on set in 2024, prompting fans to believe he was returning. Now it’s official.

“I was wondering if he’d ever return. I wanted to know what happened between him and Alex,” one fan said.

“I just let out the biggest gasp,” said another.

“Alex and Mason endgame. We won!” wrote a third.

“Y’ALL ANSWERED MY PRAYERS!!!!! HAVE BEEN TRYING TO MANIFEST HIS RETURN SINCE THIS SERIES WAS ANNOUNCED!!!! SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!!!!! I MISSED MY FAVORITE WEREWOLF SO MUCH!!!!!!! 🥹😍😭🐺 WELCOME HOME, MASON!!!!!!!” another said.

“THERE HE IS,” a fan commented.

“Mason is back! Does this mean him and Alex are rekindling?” one wondered.

“I really hope so,” replied a fan.

Although fans were excited, many of them asked if this means Harper (Jennifer Stone), Max (Jake T. Austin), and even Juliet (Bridget Mendler) could make cameos as well?

Talking with TV Insider at the end of Season 3, Henrie shared, “I want everyone to come back. I absolutely want everyone to come back. I want them to come back in a story-driven way, though. I don’t want it to just be like ‘Hey, someone’s here.’ And they’re waving hi and then bye. I want it to be linked to a story, and I think the way this cliffhanger season ends, and the way the easter egg is revealed, next season is the season for it.”

The spinoff series announced earlier this month that it would end with a four-part series this summer. Along with Gomez and Henriem, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place also stars Max Matenko, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Taylor Cora.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the final season, this summer, Disney Channel and Disney+