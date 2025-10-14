Is ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Returning for Season 3?

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place left fans on two huge cliffhangers in the Season 2 finale, so naturally, fans are wondering if the Disney Channel show is returning for another season. All 10 episodes of Season 2 dropped on Disney+ on October 8, with the last four episodes of the season having never aired anywhere before, and fans were in for the shock of a lifetime.

Will the Wizards Beyond return and answer fans’ burning questions? Read on for everything we know so far.

Has Wizards Beyond Waverly Place been renewed?

There has not been official confirmation from Disney if the spinoff show created by Todd Greenwald has been renewed yet, but the future of the show looks bright.

Star and executive producer David Henrie told TV Insider that “there’s something bigger that needs to be answered” and they want to explore it in Season 3. He also said that “next season is the season” for characters such as Max and Harper to return.

Stay tuned here for when official confirmation of renewal/cancellation comes out.

How did Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 end?

Season 2 ended with two big bombshells. The Russos were trying to save Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) from Lord Morsus, who was trying to take away her magic. They got tied up by the evil wizard, and Billie opened a portal to come with him in order to save her family. As she did so, Alex (Selena Gomez) shed a tear. It fell onto the Penwolf locket she found in her apartment and released a memory.

In the flashback, fans saw Alex dropping Billie off at the boarding school, Wiz Tech, because Lord Morsus was after her. But, it was also revealed that Alex was Billie’s mom and her dad was Morsus’ son.

After that revelation, Milo (Max Matenko) used magic to untie the family, and they all tried to defeat Lord Morsus. They wanted to close the portal, but he said it could only be closed from the other side. Billie offered to go through it since she opened it, but Alex stopped her. She gave her a kiss on the forehead and the locket, apologized for leaving her, and jumped through the portal with Lord Morsus.

Her fate was left ambiguous, with fans not knowing if she died or was just stuck somewhere in another dimension.

Who is expected to return for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3?

Henrie, Brown, and Matenko, along with Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Taylor Cora, are all expected to return if the show is renewed, but nothing is confirmed. It is not clear if Gomez will be a part of Season 3. She has had recurring guest roles in the first two seasons.

