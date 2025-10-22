‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Fans Find Major Plot Hole After the Show’s Big Reveal

What To Know Fans have identified major plot holes in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place related to the ages and timelines of key characters, particularly Alex Russo and her daughter, Billie.

Fans pointed out inconsistencies, such as Alex becoming a mother at 19 or 20, and Justin’s son Roman’s birth year conflicting with events from the original series and movie.

Viewers suggest that adjusting character ages and timeline details could resolve these issues.

Fans of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are putting their magic to work trying to solve a new mystery. Fans have noticed a major plot hole with some of the characters’ ages in the series. After the major reveal at the end of Season 2, some fans are scratching their heads.

Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) was revealed to be Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown)’s mom in the season finale. A Reddit user did their research and found out Alex was born on August 10, 1993 (the age at which she had her quinceañera), meaning she is 32 in the reboot. Since Billie is 12 or 13, this means Alex would have had her at 19 or 20, which is not something Disney would likely condone.

Fans on Reddit also noticed that Roman (Alkaio Thiele), Justin (David Henrie)’s oldest son, was supposedly born in 2013 when the movie Alex vs. Alex was released. But in the movie, Justin was still dating Juliet (Bridgit Mendler) at the time.

“I see everyone talking about Alex becoming a mother at 19/20, but no one is talking about how Roman was supposedly born the same year Alex vs. Alex takes place (2013),” the user said.

“Honestly, I think the writers made a mistake centering the pilot episode on Justin’s 34th birthday. Saying he was at least 36 would have really resolved many things. David is 36 nowadays, and considering Justin is supposedly from ’92, that would set Season 1 in 2028. Roman could have been born in 2015 and Billie in 2016, leaving a three-year gap in between for Justin and Alex to break up with Juliet and Mason, meet Giada and Damien, fall in love, and start a family,” wrote the Redditor.

“I’m just here to say that actually everyone was talking about that during Season 1,” another fan pointed out.

“What’s crazy is one of the Season 1 episodes they mention that it’s Justin’s 15-year wedding anniversary 😭 Like he would’ve been 19. 10 years would’ve been so much more realistic, and 24 is young but still believable,” a Reddit user said.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 2, now streaming on Disney+