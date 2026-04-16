Rob Lowe’s ‘The Floor’ Makes Abrupt Schedule Change After Season 5 Premiere

The Floor is ready to take over a new time slot. The Fox game show made an abrupt schedule change just one week into Season 5.

The premiere episode on April 8 was a two-hour event, filled with new twists and reality stars. The Rob Lowe-hosted show aired at 8/7c.

However, the second episode aired at 9/8c for only one hour. The Floor will continue to air at that time for the rest of the season. All of the episodes are expected to be one hour for the rest of the season. The season finale may differ.

Fans might have missed the time change unless they viewed Reality Club Fox’s Instagram Story. “Watch party tonight. See you at 9/8c #The Floor,” the Story was captioned. The video featured a duel from the premiere episode on the top and a watch party on the bottom.

The reason for the schedule change is because MasterChef premiered on April 15 at 8/7c. The Gordon Ramsay-led show will continue to air in that timeslot, pushing back The Floor.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the April 15 episode of The Floor. 75 people remained at the end of the second episode, after eliminating nine contestants. Only one can win the $250,000 after they take over the entire floor.

The categories played in episode two were Iconic Sayings, Kids Parties, Gaming, Kitchen Tools, Bobble Heads, Baked Dishes, One-Name Stars, Famous Dogs, and New Year’s Eve.

In this episode, Eric won the $20,000 after having the most pieces of the floor with seven. He also gained the Time Boost for winning the most duels in this episode. He inherited the category “Balls.”

Eric is tied for the lead with Mark for the Territory Freeze, with three duels each won. David is in a close second with two. But, that can all change very quickly.

This season, a new twist shakes everything up. The Territory Freeze is when the contestant who has the most spaces on the floor by mid-season has their territory frozen. This means that they are untouchable until everyone has played. This almost guarantees a spot for the contestant in the finals.

The Floor, Season 5, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox