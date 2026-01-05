Although Season 4 of The Floor just ended, fans are already wondering if the game show has been renewed for Season 5. Did Fox decide to give it another season, or is The Floor ending at four seasons?

The Floor is a quiz show that has 100 contestants standing in squares with their expert category attached to it. Picked by a randomizer, contestants then face off with a category of their choosing that is connected to them. Whoever conquers the whole floor by the end of the season win $250,000.

Ashley Washburn won Season 4 and shared how the twists, including America’s Duels, the golden square, and the time boosts, all affected the game.

Read on to find out everything we know.

Has The Floor been renewed for Season 5?

Yes! In May 2025, Fox announced that The Floor would return for Season 4 and Season 5. Deadline was the first to report the news.

When will Season 5 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced. The season typically airs in January or February, but the Winter Olympics in February might push the season back. Check back here for updates.

Who will host Season 5?

Rob Lowe will most likely be back to host Season 5, as he has hosted the previous seasons. He is also a co-executive producer.

Where can you watch The Floor?

The Floor typically airs on Wednesdays on Fox, but in the off-season, fans can watch past seasons and episodes on Hulu.

What are the twists for Season 5?

The twists/theme have not yet been announced. Check back here closer to the time for updates.

How can you be on the show?

If you think you have what it takes to win The Floor, apply at thefloorcasting.com. Contestants must be 18 years or older to qualify. The application includes basic information as well as questions to get to know you.

