‘The Floor’ Contestant Shares Advice on How to Win, Despite Losing

Would you take advice from a loser? A former The Floor contestant, who did not win the game, shared advice on how to win and how to play the best game.

The contestant, who didn’t share their name, posted the advice on Reddit on April 5. This advice came just days before the Season 5 premiere on April 8, which has already been filmed.

“The Loser’s Guide to Winning The Floor: The Pregame,” the post was titled. “I’ve had a few people reach out lately asking for advice on how to play The Floor. Every time, my wife is quick to remind me: ‘Didn’t you lose?’ She’s not wrong.”

“But losing doesn’t mean you didn’t learn anything. I’ve spent a lot of time digging into the data, talking to contestants, and analyzing how the game actually plays out. So while I may not be a champion, I do have some insight that might help the next one.”

He started out by saying that The Floor is about luck, but preparation is a big part of the game as well. It helps contestant capitalize on their luck.

The contestant shared that the 100 contestants are given a list of over 100 categories to study. After being given the list, the contestants should break them down into four categories: Things they’re an expert in, Things most people know, Things they can learn quickly, and Things that will take too long to learn.

Contestants should avoid the last one and focus on numbers two and three. In the “things everyone knows,” the former contestant said that those categories are more about speed than learning what’s in them.

“See it, say it. No hesitation,” he advised. Two seconds per correct answer will put the contestant in the top quartile.

The game show contestant shared the best way to study — timed drills, rapid-fire recognition practice, and repetition until recall is automatic. He used flash cards, study guides, Sporcle quizzes, old school “drill and kill,” and watching past episodes.

A contestant has to decide what kind of player they are before they come into the game — aggressive or defensive. The player suggested controlled aggression.

“If you see a category you can dominate, take it and win convincingly,” he wrote.

Contestants want to convince their opponents that they don’t want that matchup. “That perception alone can buy you time, space, and fewer challenges giving you more opportunities to study and survive longer,” he wrote.

However, there are some things contestants can’t control, like their starting point, who they duel against, and the randomness. But they can control their preparation.

If you are preparing to be a contestant on a future season, take this advice into account. You might just win.

Are you a former contestant? What advice would you have for future contestants? Let us know in the comments.