‘The Floor’ Fans Bash ‘Worst Performance Ever’ In Disastrous Money Duel

Apparently, they don’t want to win the money. The Floor fans bashed a Money duel as one of the “worst ever” in a preview for Season 5.

The Floor kicks off its fifth season on Wednesday, April 8, with a two-hour season premiere. The game show has already shared previews of duels, including fizzy drinks, money, and more. Warning: This post contains spoilers about a Season 5 episode of The Floor.

Contestants Andrew and Chelsey’s duel was shared on Instagram on April 6. Fans shook their heads at their responses. All they had to do was name currencies from different countries, but one country’s currency was all the contestants could think of.

Andrew started out naming an easy one — the U.S. dollar. They then named the Euro and the pound. When the fourth bill came up, Chelsey said, “Peso,” and then repeated “Euro.” It turned out to be Lira, which had Chelsey shocked. The Lira was the currency of Italy before the Euro and is also the currency of Turkey.

For the next one, Chelsey said peso again, even though it was a Yen. The Floor contestants were on a roll and got a few in a row until Anthony shouted out “peso” again.

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When it actually came time to name the peso, Anthony said “lev” before he guessed “peso.” When the two contestants didn’t know one, they repeated peso, real, and yen, which had already come up in the duel.

One of the contestants still on the floor said this duel was hard. Anthony passed on the Baht, but before he did, he said it was the “dollar.” He ran out of time, leaving Chelsey with 15 seconds on her clock. She won the duel and got to stay in the competition.

Fans expressed their shock in the comments. “The amount of times they kept guessing peso [laughing emoji] even after peso was called,” one wrote.

“This is the worst performance I’ve seen so far,” another said.

“Do they live in a cave?” a third asked.

“Shameful,” a fan said.

“OMG, this is really hard,” one said.

“Whatever they see – peso,” one last fan commented.