‘The Floor’ Season 5 Premiere: How the New Twist Affects the Game & Familiar Faces Revealed

It’s The Floor like you’ve never seen it before. On the Season 5 premiere, the game-changing twist was explained, and familiar faces from reality show stars to athletes were revealed.

The Territory Freeze is the new twist this season. The way the twist works is whichever contestant has won the most duels by mid-season wins it.

That player is untouchable and cannot be picked for a duel until everyone has duelled. So, they are pretty much guaranteed to make it to the finals.

As always, the game show gave away $20,000 for the most turf after eight duels. They also gave away $20,000 for the biggest piece of territory at the end of the two-hour episode.

There were 16 eliminations on premiere night, leaving 84 contestants to try to win $250,000. The goal is to conquer the whole floor and have the entire 100 blocks won by the last episode. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of The Floor.

The categories played on premiere night included Sitcom Characters, Pool Party, Female Pioneers, Office Supplies, Seafood, Carbonated Beverages, Grilling, Engineering Marvels, Train Travelling, Bowling, Time Magazine Covers, Household Chores, The Lord of the Rings, Classic Toys, and Box Office Hits.

David Alexander, from Big Brother seasons 21 and 22, played Carbonated Beverages and Sexiest Man Alive. He won both of his duels and remained in the game.

Deon won $20,000 for having the most pieces of the floor with four pieces of territory. His original category was Barbies, which he still has. He faced off against Cierra in Engineering Marvels and won.

Mark played three duels and got to choose between the Time Boost and the Category Swap. He chose to go with the Time Boost after winning Time Magazine, Household Chores, and Bowling. Mark also won $20,000 for winning the most duels of the night.

Another familiar face was Brooke Camhi, who played against Mark in Time Magazine. She won Season 29 of The Amazing Race with her partner, Scott Flanary.

The episode ended with Ryan, who inherited Balls from Brad. His decision of whether to play or go back to the floor will be revealed in the next episode.

Host Rob Lowe pointed out some contestants who were familiar, but they didn’t play on the premiere episode. A former pro baseball player named Jonathan has the category of Golf. Three-time Olympian Emmanuel Matadi has Track and Field. WNBA player Carolyn Moos has the category of Basketball Players. A professional yo-yo player named Dan has Plumbing.

More familiar faces are bound to be revealed as the season goes on. This is not the first time the show has had reality stars/celebrities compete.

Past seasons have had American Idol‘s Bo Bice, actor Brian O’Halloran, Jeopardy! contestants, actors Dyllan Christopher and Eric Lloyd, Bachelor in Paradise stars, Olympians, and more. These contestants competed against non-famous people in every season.

The Floor, Season 5, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox