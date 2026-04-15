HGTV’s Christina Haack Celebrates Boyfriend’s Major Career Achievement

What To Know HGTV’s Christina Haack took to social media to celebrate her boyfriend Christopher Larocca’s major career achievement.

Haack praised Larocca’s leadership, work ethic, and character in a heartfelt Instagram upload.

Haack recently opened up about why she’s not interested in getting married again in the near future.

Christina Haack is feeling like a proud girlfriend after her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, celebrated a major career achievement.

Haack took to social media to congratulate Larocca on his professional milestone on Tuesday, April 14. “For the past 18 months I’ve had a front row seat to the Private Equity world watching my guy do what he does so well,” she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of the pair. “I want to give a HUGE congratulations to Chris and his entire team at @network_connex on the sale of their company to Olympus Partners.”

Describing Larocca as “the ultimate CEO,’ she added, “I am so proud of you and the man you are. Watching you during this process I have been so impressed with how you handle everything on your plate. You have old school class with a charm that is unmatched. You work your ass off and never complain. You are smart, charismatic, charming and kind … and somehow have no ‘ego.’ You put others first and always look at the big picture. You handle everything thrown at you with class and integrity.”

Hack concluded her post by writing, “You are my vision board goal and I love watching your goals come to fruition for you! Can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes you.”

Larocca thanked Haack in the post’s comments. “Thank you sweetie. It’s so great having you in my corner. I love you for all your support and patience.” Heather Rae El Moussa sent her congratulations in a post of her own, writing, “Yay,” alongside several clapping hands emojis.

Fans also flooded the post’s comments section with congratulatory messages. “Congrats @cml949. Very excited for you!” one user wrote. Another added, “This is so sweet.” Someone else shared, “Congratulations to Chris!! What an amazing accomplishment for him while staying grounded and humble!”

A different person posted, “This is how you love a man! Congratulations to both of you!” Another commenter gushed, “A beautiful tribute to your man! Everything happens for a reason.. the path you were on took you to him! So happy for you.”

In 2021, Larocca was named as the CEO and president of Network Connex, “a global leader in communications infrastructure design, implementation, and future proofing,” per the company’s website.

Haack and Larocca reportedly began dating in 2024 and later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2025. Though the couple has remained strong since, Haack recently opened up about why she’s not interested in walking down the aisle any time soon.

“We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she told E! News last month. “Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”