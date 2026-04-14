Season 29 of The Voice will come to a conclusion during the April 14 finale. At the end of the episode, a winner will be named once the in-studio audience of superfans and The Voice alum vote for their favorites of the four finalists.

The Top 4 will take the stage for another round of performances before the votes are cast. Two of the finalists, Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown, are from Kelly Clarkson‘s team, while John Legend has one finalist (Lucas West) and so does Adam Levine (Alexia Jayy).

Clarkson earned the right to have two singers in the Finals during the Knockout Round when she was named the winner of the in-season All-Star Competition. The special round featured past The Voice contestants returning to represent their coaches in sing-offs.

Clarkson’s returning artists, Girl Named Tom and Jake Hoot, were both deemed the winners of their sing-offs by judge CeeLo Green. Legend scored one sing-off win with Maelyn Jarmon, and Levine didn’t secure any victories, which meant Clarkson earned the advantage.

This season is the first time that there have only been three coaches on the show. It’s also the only season to feature coaches who are all former winners: Clarkson has won the show four times, Levine won three, and Legend has one victory. Plus, the in-studio audience voting is a new addition, eliminating the live shows and viewer voting of seasons’ past.

Legend, Levine, and Clarkson all admitted before the season started that they were “nervous” about the new voting system, but also excited about the “live feedback” it would give the contestants. “It’s different on TV than when you’re in the room, which I tell my mother every time because she doesn’t understand a lot of my decisions,” Clarkson pointed out. “I have to tell her the energy in the room is different, it sounds different. It’s a different thing when you watch someone live and you’re listening to them on a record. So I’m excited about that, but I’m also nervous about that.”

So, who do you think will be named the winner of The Voice this season? Cast your vote in the poll below and weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section!

The Voice, Season 29 Finale, Tuesday, April 14, 9/8c, NBC