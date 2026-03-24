The Battle Rounds officially concluded in the March 23 episode of The Voice, which means the Knockout Rounds are about to begin. Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine each have six artists on their teams heading into this next round of competition.

While the Knockouts will feature more head-to-head performances from the remaining Season 29 contestants, they will also include a new addition this year: the in-season All Star Competition.

So, what exactly will this entail? And what does the winner get? Scroll down for everything we know.

What is the All-Star Competition?

The All-Star Competition entails former The Voice contestants returning to compete in sing-offs. Each coach will have two artists return to represent them in the sing-offs.

Who is returning for the All-Star Competition?

The past contestants returning for Team Adam are Jordan Smith and Javier Colon. Colon won the first-ever season of The Voice, while Smith was the winner for Season 9.

For Team Legend, the returning contestants are Maelyn Jarmon, who won Season 16 and is Legend’s only winner from his time on the show, and Renzo, who was the third place finisher in Season 27.

Clarkson has the most previous wins of the Season 29 coaches, and she’ll be bringing back her Season 17 and Season 21 winners: Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

Also returning is CeeLo Green, who will be the judge of the sing-offs. Green was one of the original coaches of The Voice and was part of the show for Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5. He also returned in Season 8 as an advisor.

What does the All-Star Competition winner get?

Whichever coach has the most sing-off wins at the end of the All-Star Competition will earn an extra finalist in the Season 29 finale. While the other two coaches will only have one artist representing them in the finals, the All-Star Competition winner will have two, which increases their odds for winning the season.

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC