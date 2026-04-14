‘Doc’ and ‘Voice’ Finales, the ‘Dark Wizard’ of Climbing, World’s Bargain Dream Homes

Network series continue their early exit, with a two-hour finale of Doc and the crowning of a new winner on The Voice. A docuseries profiles the daredevil climber Dean Potter. A new HGTV series travels the world to discover affordable homes.

John Medland/Fox

Doc

Season Finale 9/8c

The medical drama found its rhythm in an eventful second season that earned it a third, but the staff of Westside Hospital will still need to survive the events of a two-part season-ending cliffhanger airing in back-to-back episodes. The trauma begins with an emergency lockdown after Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) diagnoses a patient with an Ebola-like virus. While trying to save her disgraced colleague Richard (Scott Wolf), Amy contracts the virus as well. Since we know the show is coming back, and so presumably is its star, we probably don’t need to be on the edge of our seat. The same can’t be said for the two significant men in Amy’s life: her ex, Michael (Omar Metwally), newly installed as Chief of Surgery, and her current flame, co-worker Jake (Jon Ecker). The episode also introduces a new pot-stirrer with cast addition Blair Underwood as cocky trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ben Grant.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

9/8c

Following an hourlong recap of Monday’s semi-finals at 8/7c, Season 29’s “Battle of Champions” ends with the Final Four artists — one each from Adam Levine and John Legend‘s teams, and two from All-Star Showdown winner Kelly Clarkson‘s camp — performing one last time. Like with the semis, the winner will be decided by in-studio votes from an audience of superfans and past Voice contestants. The two-hour finale typically gives the finalists a showcase to sing alongside their respective coaches, making for a musical extravaganza.

Heinz Zak / HBO

The Dark Wizard

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

He believed he could fly. With breathtaking visuals that will make you gasp and perhaps instinctively cover your eyes, a docuseries from veteran climbing chroniclers Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen (The Alpinist) profiles one of the sport’s most notorious daredevils: the late Dean Potter, a pioneering free solo climber, BASE jumper and highline walker described by a peer as “climber, artist, outlaw.” Half-joking between death-defying stunts, Potter confesses, “I don’t think I’m a very good role model for children.” The four-part series pretty much defines Don’t Try This at Home as Potter declares, “I want to go beyond the limitations of this carcass,” while battling inner demons, competing with free solo climber Alex Honnold (for whom Potter was a childhood hero) and chasing his ultimate dream in the dangerous pursuit of wingsuit flying.

HGTV

World’s Bargain Dream Homes

Series Premiere 9/8c

Chucking it all to live in paradise is a laudable dream, but who could afford it? A new series for armchair travelers weds the house-hunting format with wanderlust as prospective homebuyers travel abroad to find ready-to-buy turnkey properties on a budget (mostly $150,000 or less) in faraway lands. In the opener, a woman from Tennessee heads with a friend to the scenic Greek island of Crete to see what’s available for $120,000 in a locale where the cost of living is as agreeable as the local customs.

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

8/7c

Give this intrepid crew long enough, and they’ll probably unearth the remains of Amelia Earhart someday. In their latest mystery, a Navy lieutenant suddenly emerges after she and her plane vanished a year earlier. Her explanation leaves much to be desired. Followed by NCIS: Origins (9/8c), where the focus is on Lala (Mariel Molino), whose efforts to extricate her boyfriend Manny (Miguel Gomez) from the gang world sets off a turf war. The all-NCIS night ends with NCIS: Sydney (10/9c), with things getting personal for Mackey (Olivia Swann) when a Marine she knew from her tour in Afghanistan is killed.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

NBA Play-In Tournament (7:30 pm/ET, streaming on Prime Video): The Miami Heat plays the Charlotte Hornets, with the loser eliminated, followed by a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns, with the winner earning a 7 seed.

(7:30 pm/ET, streaming on Prime Video): The Miami Heat plays the Charlotte Hornets, with the loser eliminated, followed by a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns, with the winner earning a 7 seed. Trevor Noah: Joy in the Trenches (streaming on Netflix): The former Daily Show anchor regales an audience with trenchant observations during a stand-up set.

(streaming on Netflix): The former Daily Show anchor regales an audience with trenchant observations during a stand-up set. Untold: Jail Blazers (streaming on Netflix ): A new installment of the sports-doc anthology explores the scandals, legal troubles and controversial behavior on and off the court that blemished the Portland Trail Blazers in the early 2000s.

(streaming on ): A new installment of the sports-doc anthology explores the scandals, legal troubles and controversial behavior on and off the court that blemished the Portland Trail Blazers in the early 2000s. Daredevil: Born Again (9 pm/ET, streaming on Disney+): While the life of Mayor Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) wife (Ayelet Zurer) hangs in the balance, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has to decide what to do with an injured Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

(9 pm/ET, streaming on Disney+): While the life of Mayor Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) wife (Ayelet Zurer) hangs in the balance, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has to decide what to do with an injured Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). #Skyking (streaming on Hulu): A documentary revisits the shocking 2018 incident when Richard “Beebo” Russell, a ground service agent at the Seattle-Tacoma airport, stole a $33 million regional plane and flew it for more than an hour over the Pacific Northwest.

(streaming on Hulu): A documentary revisits the shocking 2018 incident when Richard “Beebo” Russell, a ground service agent at the Seattle-Tacoma airport, stole a $33 million regional plane and flew it for more than an hour over the Pacific Northwest. Reykjavik Fusion (streaming on MHz Choice): Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Severance) stars and is executive producer of an Icelandic drama about a chef who opens a restaurant after being wrongly imprisoned and is forced to use his business as a money-laundering front.