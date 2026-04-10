The Voice is doing things a little differently in Season 29. For the first time ever, the show has been completely pre-taped, which means that there will be no Live Shows like in previous seasons. There were also only three coaches this year, instead of four, and only 30 singers made it through the Blind Auditions.

With the smaller pool of contestants, this season is also shorter than usual and is ending much earlier than we’ve seen in the past. Generally, the spring season of The Voice lasts until the middle of May, but that’s not the case with Season 29.

Scroll down for everything we know about the upcoming two-part finale.

When is The Voice Season 29 finale?

The finale begins with the Monday, April 13, episode, which will be the Semifinals. This will feature performances from the Top 9 artists. An audience of past contestants and The Voice superfans will be voting for their favorites, and only four singers will move on.

The Top 4 finalists will then perform again on Part 2 of the finale on Tuesday, April 14. The winner will be selected based on whoever gets the majority of votes from the audience of superfans and former contestants.

Before the finale episode airs, NBC will also air a one-hour special recapping the Semifinals performances.

What time is The Voice Season 29 finale?

Part 1 will air in The Voice‘s regular Monday evening time slot from 9/8c to 11/10c. On Tuesday night, the recap special will be on from 8/7c to 9/8c, followed by the two-hour finale from 9/8c to 11/10c.

Who are The Voice Season 29 finalists?

We won’t know the Top 4 finalists until after the Semifinals. Heading into the Semifinals, each coach has three artists remaining on their teams.

Kelly Clarkson will be represented by Liv Ciara, Mikenley Brown, and JW Griffin. John Legend‘s team consists of Lucas West, Syd Millevoi, and KJ Willis. Finally, Adam Levie’s team has Alexia Jayy, Jeremy Keith, and Jared Shoemaker.

Legend and Levine will each have one artist in the finale, while Clarkson will get to have two of her artists advance because she won the in-season All-Star Competition during the Knockout Round.

The Voice, Season 29 Finale, Part 1, Monday, 9/8c, NBC

The Voice, Season 29 Finale, Part 2, Tuesday, 9/8c, NBC