What To Know The Season 29 Knockout Rounds concluded on the April 6 episode of The Voice.

The coaches completed the teams that they’ll be bringing to the Semifinals.

One coach also earned an extra artist in the finale by winning the in-season All-Star Competition, which brought back past artists to compete in sing-offs.

The Knockout Rounds concluded on the Monday, April 6, episode of The Voice. Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine each completed their teams and decided which three artists they will be bringing to the Semifinals.

Six of the nine slots were filled during last week’s episode, and each coach had one Knockout pairing left on Night 2. Then, the in-season All-Star Competition began, which involved the coaches bringing back two of their artists from past seasons to compete in sing-offs.

The All-Star Competition was judged by CeeLo Green, and the coach with the most sing-off wins earned the right to have two artists in the Finals. Scroll down for a recap of the night and to find out where the teams stand:

Jaali Boyd vs. Jared Shoemaker — Team Adam

The first Knockout pairing of the night was between Levine’s artists Jaali Boyd and Jared Shoemaker. Jaali sang “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, while Jared performed Travis Tritt‘s “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Clarkson said she’s a fan of “both” singers, but admitted, “If we were picking on voices, I will say Jaali is my favorite out of you two, but I think Jared chose the better song and had the better performance in the Knockouts.”

Legend felt differently and said he would pick Jaali as the winner. As he explained, “You do some incredible things with your voice that you make look easy, that are not easy things to do.”

The decision was Levine’s, though, and he went with who he felt did a better job that day, which was Jared. “I get a real sense of what you want to be and who you are as an artist right now, which gives me a lot of confidence,” Levine explained.

KJ Willis vs. Grace Humphries — Team Legend

KJ Willis and Grace Humphries from Team Legend took the stage next. They sang “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men and “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole, respectively.

Levine gave some input, but decided to “plead the fifth” when it came to deciding who he thought the winner was. “Grace, I so buy into your world,” he raved. “Just the believability of going up there and performing a song and communicating a feeling. I feel like you’ve really got that space. KJ, man, I don’t know what’s going on with you over there. A thousand times, yes.”

Legend noted that Grace and KJ are such “different singers” and applauded each of them for doing “a wonderful job” in their respective lanes. In the end, though, he chose KJ as the winner, noting,”You gave your best performance of the competition so far today.”

Mikenley Brown vs. Jonah Mayor — Team Kelly

The final Knockout was between Clarkson’s artists Mikenley Brown and Jonah Mayor. Jonah sang “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins, and Mikenley sang Chappell Roan‘s “Pink Pony Club.”

Levine told both artists that he thinks they’re “great,” while Legend admitted that he would choose Mikenley as the winner of the Knockout because he liked how she “took some liberties with the melodies” that worked for him. He also told Jonah, “I think this song is really sincere and lovely, [but] it’s hard in a competition for that to land exactly where you want it to land.”

Before making her decision, Clarkson raved over Jonah’s “infectious” passion for singing, and gushed over how there’s no one else like Mikenley on the show. “You have this way about you, you pick songs that people are familiar with, but you always put a twist on them,” she added. “You go to really cool places that not many artists go, which I think is cool and interesting and sets you apart.”

Mikenley was chosen as the winner of the Knockout, rounding out Clarkson’s team. Here’s where the coaches’ teams stand heading into the Semifinals:

Team Adam:

Alexia Jayy

Jeremy Keith

Jared Shoemaker

Team Kelly:

JW Griffin

Liv Ciara

Mikenley Brown

Team Legend:

Lucas West

Syd Millevoi

KJ Willis

For the All-Star Competition, Legend brought back Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon and Season 27 finalist Renzo. Clarkson had Jake Hoot, who won Season 17, and Girl Named Tom, the Season 21 winners, return. Finally, Levine had the show’s first-ever winner, Javier Colon, and his Season 9 champion, Jordan Smith, representing his team.

Girl Named Tom vs. Renzo

The first sing-off was between Girl Named Tom and Renzo. Girl Named Tom brought back their performance of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas and Renzo performed Aerosmith‘s “Dream On.”

Green told Renzo he showed “great heart” in the performance and gushed, “I wish you could be duplicated and multipled. Thank you.” As for Girl Named Tom, he said, “YOu guys reminded me of a time in music that’s almost erased from our memory. The three-part harmony. The wholesome folk sound of the 60s. It’s so beautiful and nostalgic. What you guys do as a three-part harmony is so necessary.”

While he admitted, “I can’t say anything less than impressed for both of you guys,” he ended up picking Girl Named Tom as the winner.

Maelyn Jarmon vs. Jordan Smith

Maelyn was tasked with going against Jordan. She sang her Blind Audition song “Fields of Gold’ by Sting, and he performed “Chandelier” by Sia, which he also previously sang during the Blind Auditions.

“It’s such an honor to be within the presence of what God has done for you both,” Green said.

He continued, “Music is a means of communication, so thank you both for being spirit animals to us all. I love you both, so this is really difficult for me.” Only one artist could win the sing-off, though, and Green selected Maelyn because her performance “touched” him.

Javier Colón vs. Jake Hoot

For their showdown, Javier sang “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, while Jake returned to the stage with a rendition of “Desperado” by The Eagles.

“I enjoyed myself. Javier, you were that revelation that we all had and that was just an iconic moment,” Green noted. “You have an iconic voice, a timeless voice. Then this charming cowboy comes out and kills it. I’m surprisingly impressed with you. I’m totally blown away.” Jake was selected as the winner of the showdown.

Who won the All-Star Competition?

With two sing-off wins, Clarkson was declared the winner of the All-Star Competition. The round concluded with Clarkson earning two wins, Legend earning one, and Levine scoring none.

“[Kelly] deserves it,” Levine admitted, with Green joking, “Adam, you know I love you. I’m going to call you later. We’ll talk about this. We’ll get through it.”

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC