What To Know Hannah Harper performed Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” for the Top 12 on American Idol.

Messina posted a video of herself reacting to the performance, during which she even wiped away a tear.

Hannah was voted through to the Top 11 and will sing again next week.

Hannah Harper received support from American Idol viewers after the April 6 episode and was voted through to the Top 11 after her performance of Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” It turns out Messina herself was also tuning in and posted a video of her reaction to the rendition.

The song was selected for Hannah by judge Carrie Underwood in the Judges’ Song Contest round. When Messina saw that Hannah picked “Heads Carolina, Tails California” over her other two options, she squealed with delight. Then, as she watched the performance, she joked, “OK, Hannah, you’re not allowed to sing it better than me.”

When she saw Luke Bryan singing along to the lyrics from the judges’ table, Messina got emotional. “Aw, he’s singing, too,” she said, before wiping a tear away from her eye. Then, when it was revealed that Underwood was the one who selected the song, Messina excitedly said, “Good choice, Carrie! Good choice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Dee Messina (@jodeemessina)

Hannah has been a fan-favorite on Season 24 of American Idol since she auditioned for the show with an original (and very relatable) song called “String Cheese.” She was one of 10 singers voted through to the Top 11 after America’s vote on Monday night. The final Top 11 slot was filled by Rae, one of the bottom two artists, whom Lionel Richie chose to advance after he won the Judges’ Song Contest.

The Top 11 will return to the stage on April 13 for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, where they will sing iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. America will once again vote for their favorites and only nine will move on, which means two more singers will be eliminated.

Those who make it through will advance to the April 20 show, where the Top 9 will since Disney songs. The power remains in America’s hands for the remainder of the competition.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC