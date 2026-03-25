What To Know Savannah Guthrie will appear on Today for the first time since her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Savannah teared up in a sneak peek of her interview with Hoda Kotb, which will air in two parts.

Savannah has been absent from Today ever since Nancy was reported missing on February 1.

Savannah Guthrie is set to make her first Today appearance since her mother Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance last month.

Savannah will open up about the investigation and its impact on her family in a prerecorded conversation with Hoda Kotb. The interview will air on the NBC morning show in two parts on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27.

In a clip aired on the show’s Wednesday, March 25, episode, both Savannah and Kotb shed tears as the former discussed her family’s current mindset.

“Someone needs to do the right thing,” she states. “We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable.”

Savannah continued, “And to think of what she went through — I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

While introducing the clip on Wednesday’s Today episode, Craig Melvin noted that it’s been 53 days since Nancy “was taken from her home, in the middle of the night.” According to Melvin, Kotb’s interview with Savannah was recorded the day prior.

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“As you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation,” Kotb stated. After the clip, she added, “There is a desperation, and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she’s hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see something and say something.”

Kotb continued, “As you’ll see in the coming days, she talks about so many things. She talks about the investigation, she talks about faith, and she talks about how she’s getting through. That was one portion there, and in the next portion, you’ll see how she talks about how God’s holding her hand. And she also will describe what’s been happening here.”

Kotb said she was “marveling” over how Savannah “was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation, and also have just direct thoughts about what she sees going forward.”

Carson Daly said it’s been “gutwrenching” to see Savannah in a “tortured limbo state,” but praised her showing “resilience and grace.” Melvin, for his part, stated, “Our only hope right now is that someone who is watching, someone who is listening, does the right thing, picks up the phone.”

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Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31, and was reported missing the following day. Photos and videos of a masked suspect captured on Nancy’s home security cameras have been released, but authorities have yet to name any suspects. The Guthrie family has been cleared as suspects and is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information on Nancy’s whereabouts.

Savannah visited Today‘s Studio 1A earlier this month, during which she announced she plans to return to the show eventually. “I have every intention of coming back,” she said during the visit, per Today‘s Instagram page. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

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