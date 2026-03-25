Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbor Tells of Unusual Incident on Night of Disappearance

What To Know Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor, Jeff Lamie, reported his dogs exhibited unusual behavior on both January 11 and the early hours of February 1.

Authorities believe Guthrie was likely abducted in the early hours of February 1 but have also asked residents about January 11.

Lamie shared his observations and video footage with law enforcement, hoping it might help establish a timeline or provide valuable clues.

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie in the Catalina Foothills community of Tucson, Arizona, has said his pet dogs were acting “atypical” on the night of the 84-year-old’s disappearance and also on an earlier date.

Appearing on the latest episode of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Jeff Lamie, who lives four houses down from Nancy, said that his dogs woke him on January 11 and again in the early hours of February 1, which he said was not normal behaviour for his pets.

“Oh, just waking me up at that hour,” Lamie said, per Fox News Digital, when asked what was unusual about the dogs waking him up. “That’s what was atypical. Actually, it hasn’t happened since.”

Nancy, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Authorities have focused on the early hours of February 1 as the likely time Guthrie was abducted. Investigators have also asked residents to check their security footage for January 11, though they haven’t stated the significance of that date publicly.

Lamie said he took his dogs outside after they woke him, but he didn’t notice anything unusual in the neighborhood. “But the dogs did rouse and I took them out. There’s an image of me on camera. I didn’t hear nothing or saw nothing, but you know, animals can be, especially dogs can be hypersensitive and we don’t know if there’s a correlation,” he shared.

He also said he’s shared this information with law enforcement, adding, “Whether it helps with timeline or in any way, we hope it is of some value.”

Initially, Lamie said, “We just filed it away and didn’t really think about this until we were asked to review our video and then had this recollection and saw this correlation, which was very unusual.”

He also stated that when reviewing the video, he noticed one of his dogs seemed to focus on something in the distance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously told KOLD 13 News, “We do believe that something occurred on January 11,” though he warned that the information was not definitive.