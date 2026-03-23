‘GMA’s Sam Champion Shares Health Update After Heart Scare

What To Know Good Morning America‘s Sam Champion revealed he was recently hospitalized for a health scare after undergoing a stress test.

Champion’s friends and colleagues flooded his social media with their well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.

Champion, who announced his plans to undergo a stress test earlier this month, was absent from the Monday, March 23, episode of GMA.

Good Morning America fans are sending Sam Champion their well-wishes following a recent health scare.

On Sunday, March 22, Champion surprised his Instagram followers by sharing a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. “Thank you Dr. Stam Lerakis and Dr.sharma and the WONDERFUL team of nurses at @mountsinaimedicalcenter Fuster Heart Hospital!” he captioned the snap. “Many of you know I had a nuclear stress test last Thursday. And we found some things that needed to be taken care of so today. I went in to the cardiac catheterization laboratory….. and we took care of it.”

Champion went on to note, “Thanks to these procedures. I am well and expected to make a full recovery.❤️.”

The post’s comments section was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities alike. “You know here if you need anything at all! Speedy recovery on the way! ❤️,” Robin Roberts wrote, while Al Roker commented, “Sam The Man. Glad you are on the mend, my friend.”

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis posted, “So glad you are taking care of YOU! Feel good, Sam. Big hugs❤️‍🩹.” Ginger Zee said she was sending Champion “healing vibes🙌,” and Lara Spencer shared, “I love that smile. I love you. ❤️‍🩹.” GMA‘s official Instagram page commented, “Sending big hugs and healing thoughts! ❤️‍🩹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Champion (@samchampion)

One fan wrote underneath the post, “Hey Sam! Glad your procedure went well❤️🙏 .. praying for a speedy recovery and getting back to dancing on the beach!🥰🌊.” Another added, “Rest up! Glad you’re doing well.”

Someone else shared, “Sam – i hope you’re feeling good! 💙🙏🏼 Recovery time? Or right back to work?” A different person posted, “Sam glad to hear u took care of whatever it was!!! Get better soon!!! We need u on GMA!! 😎💜🍷.” (Champion was absent from GMA‘s Monday, March 23, episode.)

According to the Mayo Clinic, a stress test “shows how the heart works during physical activity” and “can show changes with blood flow within the heart” by walking on a treadmill or riding an exercise bike.

Champion revealed he would be undergoing a stress test in a Thursday, March 19, Instagram video. “I’m more tired than normal this morning because I have a stress test exam,” he stated. “They’re gonna make me run on a treadmill and watch how my heart functions today. It’s one of those old people things that you have to do.”

Noting that he was not allowed to drink coffee before the test, he quipped, “Wish me luck on the no coffee journey of the morning.”

Last month, actress Jennie Garth shared an Instagram video of herself undergoing a stress test to raise awareness for Heart Health Month. “Let this be a reminder that caring for your mind, spirit, and body matters. All of it!” she wrote on February 1. “And listen, I get it. Taking care of our selves can feel like a lot of work, maybe even stalling us from doing anything at all. But we are worth the effort! Knowledge is the key to prevention. You are allowed to choose to take some extra time for yourself! So schedule the appointment, take care of the thing, make the effort. You deserve it.”

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