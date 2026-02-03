Jennie Garth Opens Up About Undergoing Important Health Test

What To Know Jennie Garth revealed she recently underwent a heart stress test to mark the start of American Heart Month

Garth encouraged her social media followers to prioritize their heart health and emphasized the importance of caring for one’s mind, body, and spirit.

Garth also took to social media to announce her upcoming I Choose Me book tour.

Jennie Garth is getting candid about her health for an important reason.

The actress celebrated the first day of American Heart Month by revealing she recently underwent a stress test. “Happy first day of Heart Health Month ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ It’s time! And, February is a perfect time to get serious about taking care of our selves,” she captioned a Sunday, February 1, Instagram upload. “Starting with a stress test, which measures heart function under physical stress.🏃🏼‍♀️💗.”

She continued, “Let this be a reminder that caring for your mind, spirit, and body matters. All of it! And listen, I get it. Taking care of our selves can feel like a lot of work, maybe even stalling us from doing anything at all. But we are worth the effort!”

Garth concluded her post by reminding her followers that “knowledge is the key to prevention” and that “you are allowed to choose to take some extra time for yourself.” She wrote, “So schedule the appointment, take care of the thing, make the effort. You deserve it. I ❤️ you! JG.”

Garth’s post featured a video of herself walking on a treadmill with sensors attached to her torso. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “An exercise stress test helps determine how well your heart responds during times when it’s working its hardest. It typically involves walking on a treadmill or pedaling on a stationary bike while hooked up to an EKG to monitor your heart’s activity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennie 🤍 (@jenniegarth)

Fans shared their appreciation for Garth’s PSA in the post’s comments. “Taking care of your health, heart or any health, is really important. Thanks for the reminder and Happy Heart Month Jennie! ❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Go Jennie Go!”

Someone else posted, “Inspirational even with heart health!! I myself have heart issues, so seeing your advocacy for our overall health means the world!! Love you Jennie🤍🫀🫶🏻.” A different person commented, “Strong Jennie, strong heart!!!! Keep walking!!!👏❤️.”

A separate person shared their own experience with heart health. “My stress test is scheduled next week on my birthday…will be 6 years in March since my heart attack at age 42,” they wrote. “Keep advocating for heart health, and people will notice…thank you.”

Following her heart health message, Garth returned to Instagram on Tuesday, February 3, to announce the dates and cities for her upcoming I Choose Me book tour. “This book is my heart on paper, a journey to prioritizing yourself, finding your power, and learning to say ‘yes’ to your own happiness. Now, I want to share that journey with you in person,” she captioned the post. “I’m hitting the road this April, and I can’t wait to connect, share stories, and celebrate the power of choosing YOU.”

She went on to tease, “P.S. We’ll have some very special guests joining along the way, so stay tuned for more surprises!” Garth’s book, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention, hits bookstores on April 14.