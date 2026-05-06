Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: Experts Believe Her Kidnapper Could be Dead

What To Know Experts consider the possibility that Nancy Guthrie’s masked abductor may have been killed.

Some law enforcement and criminal psychologists believe the abduction was well-planned and likely involved multiple people.

Authorities have not confirmed any suspects or whether the individual in the footage is still alive.

As the Nancy Guthrie investigation enters its fourth month, experts continue to share their theories on what might have happened, with some suggesting the alleged abductor may have since been killed.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who has been covering the case in detail since the start, spoke to former FBI agents and other experts for NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery special, which airs tonight, Wednesday, May 6, at 9/8 c.

In a roundtable discussion with law enforcement experts, forensic nurse Dr. Ann Burgess suggested that the masked individual seen in Nancy’s doorbell camera footage may have been killed by someone higher up in the operation.

“So, the person we see at the front door could be dead… killed by someone else… killed by the boss,” Entin asked, per NewsNationNow.

“By the boss. Right,” Burgess answered. “It was well-planned. They got away with it. And they form a type of case that we’ve never seen before. As far as we know.”

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

Debate continues about whether the masked man acted alone or if others were involved in the alleged kidnap scheme. Criminal psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato told Entin that the circumstances suggest accomplices and that the capture of the masked man could blow the case wide open.

“If he is caught, if he’s alive and is caught, he will lead down the spider web to the center,” Brucato stated, noting how if there is an orchestrator behind the crime, they are likely more intelligent.

“That amateur hour kind of quality is interesting also, and suggests to me a difference in intelligences,” he explained. “Some schemer behind the scenes, and this character who is the sort of hired or asked to do this. I don’t believe this person worked alone… I think there is a little group of people.”

There has also been speculation about whether or not Nancy knew her abductor. Criminologist Dr. Casey Jordan told Entin that she thinks “this person knew [Nancy]” but “I don’t think [Nancy] knew this person.”

“It could have been somebody who saw her on the Today how with her daughter, Savannah,” Jordan added.

Investigators haven’t commented on whether the suspect acted alone or with accomplices, nor whether the person in the doorbell camera footage is still alive.

NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, Wednesday, May 6, 9/8 c, NewsNation