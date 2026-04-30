‘GMA’ Hosts Support Janai Norman After Unexpected Show Exit

What To Know Janai Norman reunited with her Good Morning America Weekend co-hosts following her surprise exit from the show.

News broke earlier this month that ABC chose not to renew Norman’s contract.

Norman confirmed her GMA exit via social media, expressing regret over not being able to give fans a proper goodbye.

Janai Norman‘s time on Good Morning America may have come to an unexpected end, but she’s still receiving love from several of her former colleagues.

Earlier this month, news broke that Norman would be leaving the weekend edition of GMA after ABC declined to renew her contract. Norman previously joined GMA Weekend in 2019 as the Pop News host before being promoted to her anchor role in 2022.

Norman recently reunited with her former co-hosts, Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez, for a night out with colleagues. “A night of laughter and love with this crew! Always a blast!” Johnson captioned snaps from the cast’s group dinner via Instagram on Tuesday, April 28.

Other attendees included Benitez’s husband, Tommy DiDario, ABC News correspondent Andrea Fujii, GMA correspondent Will Ganss, GMA Weekend showrunner Ariel Miller, and her husband, Blaine Lewis-Thompson.

The group smiled for the camera while sitting at the dinner table and posed for more group photos after their meal. The reunion was special for GMA fans, who vocalized their support for Norman in the post’s comments.

“GMA on Saturdays is NOT the same without Janai Norman. Not by a long shot. Bad decision by ABC,” one person wrote. Another added, “Bring Janai back! The 3 had the best chemistry. It isn’t the same!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whit Johnson (@whitjohnsontv)

Someone else shared, “Janai whit and geo are the only reason I watched Saturday morning.” A different person posted, “Missing you so badly Janai. I haven’t care to watch since you left.” A separate commenter wrote, “So great to see you all together! ABC made a huge mistake not renewing Janai’s contract. HUGE mistake! Miss seeing you on the air, Janai, but I can’t wait to see the wonderful blessings that will unfold in your life.”

Norman confirmed her GMA Weekend exit in an April 3 Instagram video. “I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” she told her followers. “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community. So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would have been fun.”

She continued, “But I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives. And so, now, they get more of me, and that is worth everything. So, stay tuned. I’m sorry. I feel you. And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it, and I appreciate it.”

In the post’s comments, Johnson wrote, “Truly grateful for the endless memories and moments. Cheering you on through your next adventure.” Benitez added, “Love you so very much.” Among the many comments from colleagues was GMA‘s Robin Roberts, who wrote, “Hope you’re feeling the love from everyone responding. You are a true gem and thoroughly enjoyed working with you. I treasure our friendship.”

Good Morning America Weekend, Weekends, 7am, ABC