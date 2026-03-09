‘GMA’s Robin Roberts & Wife Have Couples Getaway With Sam Champion & Husband

As the cold winter weather melts away in New York City, Robin Roberts and Sam Champion traveled with their spouses to a warm destination.

The Good Morning America hosts and their partners enjoyed a weekend getaway together in Brazil. “Thank you @rubemrobierb for showing us the many wonders of your stunning homeland #Brazil.💛,” Roberts captioned a Sunday, March 8, Instagram pic featuring herself, her wife, Amber Laign, Champion, and his husband, Rubem Robierb, on a beach.

Champion showed his love by dropping a red heart emoji in the post’s comments. Robierb, for his part, wrote, “So happy to share Brazil with you both…so much more to see ✨🇧🇷✨

Fans also gushed over the fun vacation pic, with one user commenting, “Ohhh my God!!! What a group of beautiful people in a beautiful city!! I adore you guys!” Another added, “Oh, great country and great friends looks beautiful.”

Someone else shared, “I know this was a fantastic moment 🥰.” A different person posted, “Guess no GMA tomorrow!!! 🥰.” Champion replied to the comment, teasing, “Mayb from the beach? 😁.” (Both Roberts and Champion were absent from the ABC morning show on Monday, March 9.)

Also featured on Roberts’ Instagram feed was a post from Laign’s private Instagram account of the two of them standing in front of Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue. “The most beautiful wake up and GO morning 🇧🇷☀️,” Laign captioned the Saturday, March 7, upload.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Roberts (@robinrobertsgma)

Robierb left several heart-eye emojis in the comments on Laign’s post. She replied to his comment by writing, “Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts- so beautiful to be here with you both 🫶🇧🇷☀️🌊💫.”

One fan wrote, “Welcome to Rio! I hope u enjoy it! Well deserved ❤️.” A different person commented, “Wow!!!! So gorgeous.”

Another user gushed, “Robin and sweet Amber! Enjoy the most beautiful city in the world, my birthplace Rio de Janeiro!!! I hope you ladies have the most amazing time!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The GMA hosts are just as close off the small screen as they are on the show. Earlier this year, several of the hosts traveled to Miami to attend Will Reeve‘s wedding to Amanda Dubin. “Kickoff to the most precious and perfect wedding. Congratulations Will and Amanda. We love you guys so much,” Lara Spencer captioned a January 18 Instagram photo of herself, her husband, Richard McVey, Champion, Roberts and Laign before the wedding ceremony.

Spencer shared more Instagram pics of herself and the GMA crew partying it up at Reeve and Dubin’s wedding reception. “A joyous day celebrating the beautiful love story of @willreeve_ and @amandadubin. Still smiling…..” she captioned the January 19 post.

