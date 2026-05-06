Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Call Out Daughter Lola for Annoying At-Home Habit

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, is traveling back to London following a recent visit home to New York City.

Ripa gushed over Lola’s latest Instagram post.

On Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple called out Lola for leaving her room a mess before she left.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoyed their daughter Lola‘s recent visit home to New York City … for the most part.

Ripa shared her love for Lola in the comments of her latest Instagram post. “Lol,” captioned a pair of selfies, seemingly taken in Ripa and Consuelos’ Big Apple home, on Tuesday, May 5. Underneath the post, Ripa wrote, “Where have you been lovey,” followed by several red heart emojis.

Lola is the middle child of Ripa and Consuelos’s three children, including sons Michael and Joaquin. She moved to London shortly after graduating from New York University in 2023, and still resides there with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston. Lola recently traveled back to NYC to visit family and see Joaquin make his Broadway debut in the play Death of a Salesman.

“INCREDIBLE,” she captioned a photo of the show’s Playbill via her Instagram Story on April 26.

During the Wednesday, May 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Consuelos revealed that Lola was on her way back to London. “We all had dinner together outside last night, and we were all sneezing and coughing. And Lola’s like, ‘I’ve gotten us all sick,’” Ripa told viewers. “And I said, ‘It’s allergies.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Consuelos (@theyoungestyung)

Ripa went on to call out Lola for her annoying at-home habit. “Did you happen to go into Lola’s bedroom last night?” she asked Consuelos. “That was wild. That was wild, what was going on in there.”

Consuelos said he did catch a glimpse of their daughter’s messy bedroom, stating, “I looked at her, and I’m like, ‘You’re leaving our house. Why is this stuff here? What is all this?’”

Consuelos gave Lola the benefit of the doubt, noting that she will be back in NYC in a few weeks. “I understand that, but I kept hoping that she would, at some point, go into her closet and take some of that with you or donate it,” Ripa retorted, adding that she’s told Lola to clean her room “every night for a week.”

Consuelos shared how he approached the topic with Lola. “What I said to her was, like, ‘You’re going to be responsible for younger people, theoretically, at some point. So, you need to get this under control, or you’re gonna raise a bunch of this.’ And she looked at me, and she goes, ‘Dad, it’s 6:30 in the morning. You’re talking to me about my kids?’” he quipped. “I go, ‘They’re not here yet. God willing, they’ll come someday. But you’re gonna have to get this managed at some point.”

While Consuelos tried to get Lola to clean up with a future scenario, Ripa dug up receipts from the past. “I go, ‘You won the Cleanest Camper award for three years in a row. The Cleanest Camper award. The teachers in school had you organize other kids’ desks and closets because you were the cleanest student. What is happening here?’” she said

Despite the mess, Consuelos said it was “very sweet” having Lola back home. “She is a net asset, that child. She walks into a room and everything gets more fun,” Ripa stated, to which Consuelos jokingly added, “Just don’t walk into her room.”

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