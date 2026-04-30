‘GMA,’ ‘Today’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Show Dramatic Swings

What To Know ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today both saw significant year-over-year gains.

GMA continued to narrow the gap to just 72,000 viewers behind Today.

CBS Mornings was the only major morning show to decline year over year.

The latest morning show ratings are in, and it’s good news for ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today, both of which showed significant increases from the same period in 2025.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, GMA averaged 2.924 million total viewers and 508,000 viewers in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic for the week of April 20. This was up 1 percent in total viewers and up 5 percent in the demo compared to the week prior.

The show, hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, was also up in both measured categories compared to the same period last year. In total viewers, GMA was up 10 percent and, in the key demo, the show was up 9 percent.

GMA also continues to close the gap on the Today show when it comes to total viewers, with just 72,000 separating the two broadcasts.

Today held onto the top spot with 2.996 million total viewers and 639,000 demo viewers for the week of April 20. The show was flat in total viewers compared to the week before but was up 2 percent in the key demo.

Hosted by the recently returning Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, Today was also up on the same period in 2025. In total viewers, the program was up 17 percent and, in the demo, it was up 5 percent.

The news wasn’t so positive for CBS Mornings, which averaged 1.756 million total viewers and 310,000 demo viewers for the week of April 20. While the show increased 4 percent in the demo compared to the previous week, it was down 2 percent in total viewers.

CBS Mornings, hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, was also the only morning show down year over year in both measured categories. In total viewers, the program was down 7 percent, and in the demo, it was down 1 percent.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am, CBS