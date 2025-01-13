Dr. Tara Narula, who previously served as NBC medical contributor, has been named chief medical correspondent at ABC News, taking over from Jennifer Ashton, who departed earlier this year.

The news network made the announcement on Monday (January 13), revealing Narula will lend her expertise to various ABC News programs and platforms, including Good Morning America and GMA 3: What You Need To Know.

“We are incredibly excited for Dr. Narula to join ABC News, working across our programs and stations, as part of our ongoing commitment to offer our audiences fact-based health and medical news,” said Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, in a statement, per Variety.

Narula, a board-certified cardiologist and associate professor of cardiovascular medicine, added, “I am honored to join one of the most trusted news organizations in this role. I learned early on from my father who is a physician that working in the medical field is a privilege, and now, I look forward to reporting on new health and medical advancements in wellness and resiliency, and helping people live their best lives.”

According to Variety, Narula graduated from Stanford University with degrees in economics and biology and obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

She joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York in 2010, where she serves as the associate director of the women’s heart program and continues to provide outpatient consultative care.

Prior to joining ABC News, Narula served as a medical correspondent and contributor for CBS, CNN, NBC, and Oprah Winfrey‘s magazine. In 2022, she won an Emmy for live news program on CBS Mornings.

Fellow ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton will continue to report across ABC News programs and platforms, along with Dr. Narula.