GMA’s Sam Champion Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Rubem Robierb

What To Know Sam Champion celebrated his husband Rubem Robierb’s 49th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

The couple marked the occasion with breakfast in bed and festive decorations, while fans and friends sent warm birthday wishes online.

Champion and Robierb, who tied the knot in 2012, are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary later this month.

Good Morning America‘s Sam Champion started his week on a festive note, as he took to social media to celebrate his husband Rubem Robierb’s 49th birthday.

“Happy Happy Birthday to the light that brightens every space he enters,” Champion wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 1. “I am blessed to have found you, and luckier to be beside you. I love you, and with each passing year, I realize how spectacular you are ❤️.”

Champion shared his birthday tribute alongside a video of himself surprising Robierb in bed with cake and champagne. “Ambush Birthday Wake Up Cake is a tradition we started early in our relationship… probably because we were partying ALL Night… and morning was the best time to calmly celebrate 😂,” Champion explained.

Robierb smiled as he held the tray of his birthday morning treats. Champion, meanwhile, decorated their bedroom with gold, silver, and blue balloons. Above their bed hung letter-shaped balloons spelling “Happy Birthday Rubem.”

In the post’s comments, Champion added, “Happy Happy Birthday, my Life!!!”

Fans sent their own birthday wishes to Robierb. “Have a wonderful birthday Rubem! and can I have my birthday party at your house? It looks like a lot of fun to me cheers and bottoms up.🥂🍸,” one person wrote, while another said, “Happy Birthday Rubem! Hope you had a beautiful day! Hugs to you!🎂💐❤️😘.”

“Happy Birthday Rubem! Here’s to celebrating a life well lived and surrounded in love! ❤️,” someone else shared. A different user commented, “I love this tradition you & @rubemrobierb have. The breakfast in bed swoop down is so sweet 🎂🎉🥳🎈🎁🥂Peace & many blessings for another trip around the sun 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽.”

Champion offered more insight into the couple’s birthday celebration via his Instagram Story on Monday. “Birthday = Beach Day,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair enjoying a day at the beach in Miami, Florida. In addition to posing for another selfie in front of a beach view, the duo seemingly wrapped up the day by grabbing dinner at a swanky hotel.

Champion and Robierb met at a New Year’s Eve Party in 2009 and tied the knot in New York City in 2012. Several of Champion’s GMA colleagues attended the intimate, at-home ceremony, including Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, and Josh Elliott. The couple will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary later this month.

Champion praised his husband in a sweet Instagram anniversary tribute back in December 2024. “12 years later, and we’ve gone from ‘where’s the party’ to ‘what are we bingeing tonight?’ 🫶 From wild nights out to cozy nights in, our vibe has evolved but the love stayed unmatched 💕,” he wrote at the time. “Here’s to a dozen years of chaos, laughter, and figuring it all out together—whether it’s life or what’s for dinner. Cheers to us, then and now. 🥂 #12YearsStrong #growupglowup #FromShotsToSnacks.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, ABC