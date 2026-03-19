Hoda Kotb Shares Glimpse Inside First-Ever Joy 101 Wellness Retreat

What To Know Hoda Kotb missed several episodes of Today last week to attend Joy 101’s first-ever wellness retreat.

The retreat featured activities such as heartfelt conversations, meditation, hiking, and a surprise performance by Walker Hayes.

Kotb launched Joy 101 four months after she exited NBC’s Today in January 2025.

Hoda Kotb had a good reason for skipping several episodes of Today last week.

Kotb started the week of March 9 on the NBC morning show, but missed the Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13 episodes. As it turns out, Kotb traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, for her wellness company Joy 101‘s first-ever retreat.

The brand’s official Instagram page offered a glimpse inside the event, which took place from March 13 through Sunday, March 15. “This right here is exactly why we do it!! 👏,” the page captioned a Wednesday, March 18, montage of clips from the retreat. “Take a peek at the first of many incredible weekends with the @joy101 family for our Spring Retreat in Arizona. Heartfelt conversations, life-changing workshops, a surprise performance from @walkerhayes, and more joy than we knew what to do with!”

The video featured clips of Kotb interacting with attendees, along with footage of activities such as a hike, a meditation session, and a performance by Walker Hayes. “Joy 101 was an idea. And the idea of a retreat in my mind — what would our first one be like — well, what happened this weekend far exceeded every dream, expectation, hope I had,” Kotb states via voiceover in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy 101 (@joy101)

In the post’s comments, one fan wrote, “Wow this looks amazing!😍.” Another user, who was an attendee, added, “My heart is SO full 💗 What an amazing & magical experience. I arrived solo and left as part of a community! Thank you to all! 🦋🌸🩷✨.”

Someone else shared, “I will need to be a part of a future retreat! The pictures and video look amazing and it speaks to me and my energy!” A different person posted, “So blessed to be there! Thanks to everyone at @joy101 for this life-changing experience! 💜.”

A separate commenter stated, “Keep spreading love, joy, positivity, and strength in community. Our world needs your work now more than ever 🤍.”

Kotb launched Joy 101 in May 2025, four months after she left her longtime role as a Today host. Last month, however, Kotb returned to the NBC morning show to fill in for Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. Kotb will continue to cohost in place of Savannah, who is expected to return to Today in her own time.

Before traveling to Arizona for the wellness retreat, Kotb surprised three deserving women with invites to the event. “Joy. Tears. And the best kind of surprise,” Joy 101’s Instagram page captioned footage of the surprises on Wednesday. “@hodakotb just made these women’s day (and maybe their whole year) by surprising them with tickets to our @joy101 Spring Retreat and we couldn’t have been happier to have them!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy 101 (@joy101)

In the clip, one woman asks, “How did this happen?” Kotb replies, “It just happened because you’re you. It just happened. That’s how life happens. This is, like, the best day!”

Kotb followed up her weekend away by returning to New York City for Today. Kotb has sat at the anchor desk alongside Craig Melvin all week. (Melvin took over her role as Savannah’s coanchor following her January 2025 exit.)

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