Do New ‘Watson’ Details Confirm Sherlock Holmes Isn’t Real?

What To Know Recent episode descriptions and developments suggest that Dr. Watson may be hallucinating Sherlock Holmes.

Executive producer Craig Sweeny has promised that the final five episodes of Watson Season 2 will provide answers.

All season, Watson has had viewers wondering if Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) is really back from the dead or if Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) is hallucinating the amateur sleuth and his late friend. But as details are emerging about upcoming episodes, specifically the April 5 one — and especially after what’s out so far about the March 29 installment — it seems like we’ll be getting a definitive answer soon. In fact, we may already know it.

According to the official description from CBS for the April 5 episode, titled, “Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks,” the titular doctor “investigates a case involving a mentally unstable mother, with the woman’s delusions serving as a mirror to his own newly discovered hallucinations.”

And before that is “A Third Act Surprise,” in which “Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.”

The series began with Sherlock Holmes’ death during his face-off with the villain James Moriarty (Randall Park), who was revealed to have survived the fall that presumably killed the sleuth. Moriarty then came to Pittsburgh and became Watson’s Season 1 villain; the finale saw him die as a result of a choice the doctor had to make to save his fellows.

It then stood to reason that, if Moriarty survived, Sherlock could have as well. And he seemingly did, showing up at Watson’s apartment at the end of the Season 2 premiere. He even had an explanation that involved him not initially going into the water until after Watson dove in to save him. However, while Sherlock has been popping in and out of Watson’s life this season, there have been some moments of concern. Watson has noticed some symptoms that could be a result of a brain tumor, according to Ingrid (Eve Harlow). But no one else has interacted with Sherlock but Watson, suggesting that these symptoms — including potentially hallucinations of Sherlock — are really Watson’s and he is the one with the brain tumor.

The description of the April 5 episode suggests that it will be the week prior that we get answers about Sherlock — especially with the two photos above from the former. Despite others being in the rooms with them, it looks to be only Watson who is acknowledging Sherlock. However, we also can’t help but wonder if this is all a misdirect. Watson can be having hallucinations, and Sherlock can also be alive.

Executive producer Craig Sweeny has promised that answers are coming: “Watson Season 2 climaxes with a Sherlock and Watson [story] that unfolds across the final five episodes and solves every mystery.” Well, we can’t wait to get them.

Watson, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS