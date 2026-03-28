Rochelle Aytes Speaks Out After Shocking ‘Watson’ Cancellation

Dan Clarendon
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Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 4 'Happy When It Rains'
Colin Bentley/CBS

Rochelle Aytes is bummed that CBS canceled Watson, on which she stars as Dr. Mary Morstan. But she’s still encouraging the medical drama’s fans to tune in to the last episodes.

“I am saddened by the news of our cancellation, but we still have a handful of entertaining episodes for you!” Aytes wrote in an Instagram reel as she shared a teaser for Sunday’s new episode.

Watson devotees learned yesterday CBS had canceled the series, declining to order a third season. The network’s decision to give the green light to a second season of CIA sealed Watson’s fate, according to Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the Watson series finale will air on Sunday, May 3, at 10/9c, corroborating earlier reports that Season 2 will boast 20 episodes.

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan — 'Watson' Season 1 Episode 7 "Teeth Marks"

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson — which TV Insider pegged as a broadcast program at risk of cancellation — stars Morris Chestnut as John Watson, a doctor solving medical mysteries with his colleagues at the Holmes Clinic for Diagnostic Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Aside from Aytes, the Watson cast includes Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Drs. Stephens and Adam Croft, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson.

The series has been getting the lowest average viewership totals of all scripted CBS series this season, with an average of 2.86 million viewers, down more than 44 percent from last season, according to TV Series Finale.

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CBS has also canceled its sitcom DMV but renewed the comedies George & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts and the dramas Boston Blue, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Marshals, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Sheriff Country and Tracker, as well as the aforementioned CIA. The network has also given the green light to two new series, the procedural drama Cupertino and the legal drama Einstein.

Sunday’s all-new episode of Watson, titled “A Third Act Surprise” features another reunion between John and his seemingly-resurrected (and possibly hallucinated) friend Sherlock Holmes (recurring star Robert Carlyle).

“Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation,” CBS says in an episode description. “Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.”

Watson, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

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Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Eve Harlow

Eve Harlow

Peter Mark Kendall

Peter Mark Kendall

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster

Inga Schlingmann

Inga Schlingmann

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes

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