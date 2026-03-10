‘Watson’: Details on Sherlock Holmes’ Return, Plus See New Photos

Might the Sunday, March 29, episode of Watson offer answers to all our questions about the formerly(?) dead Sherlock Holmes? The sleuth and Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) best friend supposedly faked his death prior to the series, only to return at the start of Season 2 … or did he?

There have certainly been moments that call into question if Sherlock is real or just a hallucination of Watson’s; most notably, he has let to interact with anyone else. However, that may all be changing in this upcoming episode, titled “A Third Act Surprise.” CBS has released the description and photos, and they offer details about and a look at Sherlock’s return.

In this episode, the network teases, “Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.” The photos, which you can check out below, show Robert Carlyle‘s character at the Holmes clinic and seemingly at least in scenes with Detective Lestrade (the returning Rachel Hayward). It looks like one Sherlock Holmes fans won’t want to miss.

Last time Sherlock was around, Watson turned to Ingrid (Eve Harlow) about some concerning symptoms he was noticing in his friend — that theories say could actually be the doc’s and Sherlock isn’t real — that suggest a brain tumor.

“His behavior is growing more and more concerning to Watson. I think obviously if you look back at what’s been there, it would be reasonable to say that character has never been seen by anybody else, but there are also clues that indicate that he may be real,” executive producer Craig Sweeny told TV Insider in December. “And so all of that will be — there is a consistent answer to all of it that is, well, to me, of course, not having written it all yet, I think surprising and satisfying. But I think one thing I might say is whatever you think about what’s going on with Sherlock, you’re at least partially right.”

Watson, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS