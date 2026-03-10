‘Watson’: Details on Sherlock Holmes’ Return, Plus See New Photos

Might the Sunday, March 29, episode of Watson offer answers to all our questions about the formerly(?) dead Sherlock Holmes? The sleuth and Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) best friend supposedly faked his death prior to the series, only to return at the start of Season 2 … or did he?

There have certainly been moments that call into question if Sherlock is real or just a hallucination of Watson’s; most notably, he has let to interact with anyone else. However, that may all be changing in this upcoming episode, titled “A Third Act Surprise.” CBS has released the description and photos, and they offer details about and a look at Sherlock’s return.

In this episode, the network teases, “Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh.” The photos, which you can check out below, show Robert Carlyle‘s character at the Holmes clinic and seemingly at least in scenes with Detective Lestrade (the returning Rachel Hayward). It looks like one Sherlock Holmes fans won’t want to miss.

Last time Sherlock was around, Watson turned to Ingrid (Eve Harlow) about some concerning symptoms he was noticing in his friend — that theories say could actually be the doc’s and Sherlock isn’t real — that suggest a brain tumor.

“His behavior is growing more and more concerning to Watson. I think obviously if you look back at what’s been there, it would be reasonable to say that character has never been seen by anybody else, but there are also clues that indicate that he may be real,” executive producer Craig Sweeny told TV Insider in December. “And so all of that will be — there is a consistent answer to all of it that is, well, to me, of course, not having written it all yet, I think surprising and satisfying. But I think one thing I might say is whatever you think about what’s going on with Sherlock, you’re at least partially right.”

Scroll down to see the photos from this episode, then head to the comments section below with your theory about Sherlock Holmes.

Watson, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft, and Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall) and Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) have something to tell Watson

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson looks concerned

Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Robert Carlyle returns

Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Adam Croft. Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Rachel Hayward as Det. Lestrade, Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, and Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Who is the team looking at?

Rachel Hayward as Det. Lestrade — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Rachel Hayward returns as Det. Lestrade

Rachel Hayward as Det. Lestrade, ,Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Lestrade about to interact with Sherlock Holmes and prove he’s real or not see him and prove Watson’s seeing things?

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Rachel Hayward as Det. Lestrade — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Lestrade stops by to see Watson

Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson’s listening

Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What’s on those papers?

