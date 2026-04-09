How Will ‘Watson’ End? Series Finale Details Revealed

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 15 'A Third Act Surprise'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What To Know

  • Watson will end after two seasons, with its series finale airing on Sunday, May 3 on CBS.
  • The network has revealed details about the last episode.

Sadly, Watson will be ending after two seasons this May. And what makes that even more unfortunate is the new information that has been released about the series finale — it sounds like this could be setting up what would have been a great Season 3!

On Thursday, April 9, CBS released the official descriptions for its finales, and Watson‘s was one of them. In the Sunday, May 3, episode, titled “The Cobalt Fissure,” the network teases, “A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson [Morris Chestnut] and Sherlock Holmes’ [Robert Carlyle] past.”

If the words “cobalt fissure” are familiar to you, they should be: They came up in relation to Watson and Sherlock’s past adventures. However, as recent episodes have revealed, Sherlock isn’t really alive — or, well, the Sherlock that Watson has been seeing isn’t, since, after all, who knows what could be revealed still. But for now at least, the doctor has been hallucinating the sleuth, and he attributes it to the traumatic brain injury he sustained following Sherlock over the waterfall and cutting back on his meds.

But who could this person from their shared past be who pops up in the finale? Will it be a name familiar to fans of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s work? When it comes to seeing Sherlock Holmes characters from that this season, executive producer Craig Sweeny seemed to rule that out when speaking with TV Insider.

'Watson' Canceled: Drama Will Not Return for Season 3
Related

'Watson' Canceled: Drama Will Not Return for Season 3

“I think we’re pretty full. We have this gallery where we’re trying to fight to get everybody in. I wouldn’t say we’re going to drop an arc with Henry Baskerville,” he said. “It’s nice to have those characters out there and to be able to think about them, but we’re sort of playing in the sandboxing with the characters that we have.”

But that was also in December 2025, so we’ll have to wait and see just what the finale holds. Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Watson, Series Finale, Sunday, May 3, 10/9c, CBS

Watson key art
Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Eve Harlow

Eve Harlow

Peter Mark Kendall

Peter Mark Kendall

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster

Inga Schlingmann

Inga Schlingmann

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes

Riley Orr

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Watson ›

Watson

Morris Chestnut

Robert Carlyle




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nathan Owens, Shemar Moore
1
Holden Is Malcolm’s Secret Son on ‘Y&R’ — Nathan Owens Reacts to Twist
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' Season 2 finale
2
‘High Potential’: Kaitlin Olson Reveals Morgan’s Most Important Work Relationship
Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 16
3
‘Chicago Med’: Does Charles Die? Boss & Oliver Platt Explain His Fate
Michael Patrick
4
Michael Patrick, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 35
Jensen Ackles in 'The Boys' Season 5
5
‘The Boys’ Boss on What That Soldier Boy Twist Means for Butcher’s Virus