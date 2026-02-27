‘Watson’ Return Preview: Beck Is Causing Trouble for Ingrid & the Holmes Clinic

Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 11 'The Tunnel Under the Elms'
Preview
The doctor is in, and a day earlier. CBS’s smart medical procedural returns on March 1 after making the shift from Mondays to Sundays. But, as we saw in the fall finale in December, all is not as it seems with Morris Chestnut‘s Dr. John Watson and his shady BFF, the iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle). Did Sherlock truly fake his own death and is now back in Watson’s life, or could his appearances be a symptom of something worrisome in the good doc’s mind? All signs do seem to point to the latter.

Watson executive producer Craig Sweeny promises answers soon. “Watson Season 2 climaxes with a Sherlock and Watson [story] that unfolds across the final five episodes and solves every mystery,” he tells us.

Before that twisty arc, we’ll see Watson and his team racing to save a man named Keith (Landon Liboiron) and his unconscious pregnant wife, Marnie (Madeline Zima), after their car falls into a sinkhole in the harrowing midseason premiere. It just gets worse when Marnie goes into early labor.

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms"

Via a radio, “Watson and the team coach Keith through treating Marnie and scramble to find his car,” previews Sweeny.

And there are even more troubles for Dr. Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) and the Holmes Clinic, thanks to a sociopath in Derian’s therapy group, Beck (Noah Mills). Beck was present earlier in the season when a desperate father held the docs hostage. Now, Sweeny says, “Beck is suing the hospital” for what happened to him then.

What’s worse: As a result, Ingrid’s future with her therapy group, which has been helping her, becomes unclear. And since Beck is also messing with Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann) by pretending to be her birth mother via email, we’re sure he has an ulterior motive.

Watson, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 10/9c, CBS

