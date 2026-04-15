Matt LeBlanc Cop Show ‘Flint’ in the Works at CBS

What To Know CBS is developing a new cop drama called Flint, starring Matt LeBlanc.

The series would be part of the 2027-2028 season.

CBS may have just announced its 2026-2027 season schedule, but the network is already looking ahead to the following year with a new series in development — starring a very familiar face to TV fans: Friends star Matt LeBlanc. This is also a return to CBS for LeBlanc; he previously starred in the comedy Man With a Plan for four seasons from 2016 to 2020.

Flint (working title) is in the works, with the network ordering a development room to start writing scripts. The drama comes from Evan Katz, who served as 24‘s showrunner, and he developed the series in partnership with LeBlanc, who, in addition to starring, would serve as an executive producer. The project is from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Should it be ordered to series, it would air as part of the 2027-2028 season.

According to the official description, “Flint tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.”

This isn’t the first time that the network has looked a year ahead with its programming. Such was the case with Sheriff Country, ordered to series in May 2024 and set for the 2025-2026 season; it’s going into its second season in the 2026-2027 season. Einstein was ordered to series in April 2025 for the 2025-2026 season and will now be part of the midseason lineup for 2026-2027.

The news comes as CBS has three new series joining its fall 2026 lineup: NCIS: New York starring LL Cool J (reprising his LA role as Sam Hanna) and Scott Caan; Cupertino, reuniting Mike Colter with Robert and Michelle King; and Eternally Yours, from the creators of Ghosts.

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