Robert and Michelle King‘s newest legal drama will reunite the power producers with Evil star Mike Colter (again, after he already guest-starred on their The Good Wife and The Good Fight). Colter will reportedly star in Cupertino, a David vs. Goliath-style drama that’s set for a CBS debut in the 2026-2027 TV season.

Find out more details about Cupertino below.

When will Cupertino premiere?

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced, but the series is expected to be part of CBS’s 2026-2027 season plans.

Who will star in Cupertino?

Colter’s casting was first reported by Deadline, which described his character as an attorney who, after being fired by a Silicon Valley startup in a stock option theft scheme, teams up with a fellow fired attorney to represent victims of greedy tech gurus. Additional casting information is not available at this time.

The Kings produce the series alongside Liz Glotzer and their own production company, King Size Productions.

What else is there to know about Cupertino?

The network announced in May that it had ordered 12 episode scripts for the series from a writers’ room, describing the series as “a David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley.” Per Deadline, that room will open after Robert King completes some work on Elsbeth this fall.

Cupertino is likely named after the California city in Santa Clara County, wherein the rise of the Silicon Valley tech industry first took place and major companies, like Apple, continue to loom large. The city’s moniker, perhaps coincidentally, was popularized by a San Franciscan lawyer named John T. Doyle, who named his winery Cupertino.

The series isn’t the only part of CBS’s already-announced 2026-2027 schedule plans; the network will also deliver the delayed Einstein drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler.

