‘FBI’ First Look: Isobel Turns to ‘CIA’s Necar Zadegan to Stop a Threat (PHOTOS)

What To Know The March 30 episode of FBI features a crossover with CIA.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Necar Zadegan guest-starring.

The bad guys don’t stand a chance in the Monday, March 30 episode of FBI. After all, just look at the three bosses standing together in a crossover with CIA in TV Insider’s exclusive first look.

In “3 Up, 3 Down,” CBS previews, “a double homicide in Brooklyn sets the team after a corrupt longshoreman but they soon discover something sinister has been smuggled into NY. As they race to stop the threat, Isobel [Alana De La Garza] enlists the help of CIA’s Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan).”

Our exclusive photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at Isobel leading Nikki into the JOC (Joint Operations Center) at 26 Fed as well as the two of them standing with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) looking at someone/something. This is far from the first crossover for the two series. Sisto has already appeared in two episodes of CIA, as part of placing FBI Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) in the fusion cell as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass’ (Tom Ellis) new partner and letting him know about his real assignment, finding a mole in the other agency.

Zadegan enjoyed the early scenes on CIA with Sisto. “They wrote it really beautifully in that it’s clear that there is a respect that comes from people who’ve had to rely on one another and people who rely on people they trust, even if it’s not between them, but like family — ‘Don’t know what you’re doing, don’t know what you’ve been through, but here’s the 20 bucks you asked for,'” she told us as part of our digital cover for the new offshoot. “We have that dynamic between our characters.”

It’s something she wanted to do more of, and she’s gotten the opportunity. We’ll continue to see that “mutual respect for each other” between Nikki and Jubal, said Zadegan.

As for what brings her around this time, showrunner Mike Weiss noted, “Nikki consults for the FBI because she has firsthand knowledge of the bad guys that we’re chasing in that episode.” Added Zadegan, “Anytime they require expertise in a more international way, they know that they can come to her and that’s what brings her into the world of FBI because they’ve branched out a little bit and they need that partnership. It’s cool to have the opportunity to play in a world that’s just a little bit that the pace is just a little bit different than our show.”

In general, Weiss wants to “do as much crossover as possible between the two shows” and continue to showcase “an expanded Dick Wolf FBI New York Universe.”

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS