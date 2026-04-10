‘FBI’s Alana De La Garza Meets ‘CIA’ & Tom Ellis in Crossover Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

What To Know The April 13 episode of CIA features an FBI crossover, with Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym guest starring.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Bill Goodman introducing Isobel to the CIA, including his new partner, Colin Glass.

In the Monday, April 13, episode of CIA, FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) gets to be the one who knows a bit more about his new office than the person next to him for once. That’s because it’s an FBI crossover, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Alana De La Garza bringing her Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille over to the offshoot. FBI‘s Missy Peregrym also guest stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, and you can see her in our first-look photos from the episode.

In our clip, Bill leads Isobel off the elevator. “Wow, I must have walked past this building a hundred times. I never would have guessed it was the CIA station,” she remarks. “That makes two of us,” he says, noting, “Working here has changed how I see everything. I can’t even trust buildings now.”

Once they check their guns and electronics, he welcomes her into the CIA and leads her into the office. She doesn’t get why he’s been complaining, but he tells her, “Oh, just wait. You haven’t met —” That’s when CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) approaches them. Isobel remarks that she’s “heard so much” about him.

Watch the full video above for more, including where Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) really is and the rundown of the case.

In “Elimination Game,” CBS teases, “When handling security for an international soccer game, a bomb threat leads Colin and Bill to two players who are being hunted after they go missing. As the case evolves, the team leans on FBI’s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) for assistance.”

It’s been a learning curve for Bill and Colin as partners.

“I just see the dynamic between them and I’m like, ‘Ooh, this is a tough place to be when you can’t really trust your partner,’” Peregrym told us of Maggie. “Bill’s on our side. He’s FBI. We understand the rules, we get it. I can see what’s happening with Colin. And I’m like, ‘Oh, this guy’s off the rails a bit.’ And so I feel sorry for Bill, but I’m also like, ‘You just need to find a way to figure this out. You’ve got to find a way to work together, and it’s not going to be forever that you’re in this situation.’ But I feel bad for him. I’m just trying to support him in his situation, essentially.”

What do you think of Isobel’s introduction to the CIA and Colin? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS