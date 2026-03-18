Nancy Guthrie Cops Investigate Neighbor Who Moved Away & Construction Workers

What To Know The FBI is reportedly questioning Nancy’s neighbors about a vacant property and a neighbor who moved out before she disappeared.

Agents are also said to be seeking the names of contractors and workers involved in construction projects in the neighborhood.

Despite releasing footage of a masked suspect and offering a $1 million reward, investigators have not yet named any persons of interest.

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is in its sixth week, and the FBI is now asking local residents about construction workers and a neighbor who moved out before the 84-year-old mother disappeared.

According to NewsNation’s senior investigative reporter Brian Entin on the latest episode of Brian Entin Investigates, the FBI has been back in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood where Nancy lived in Tucson, Arizona. Entin reports that agents have been “going back to neighbors’ houses and asking more questions.”

“Some of the things that they’re talking about is there’s one neighbor that moved out before Nancy disappeared, and they are asking more questions about that situation,” he said, per Parade. “Not to say that that has anything to do with what happened. But that is something the FBI agents are asking about.”

Entin added that one “particularly interesting” detail is that agents are reportedly asking about “several houses that are under construction” in the area.

“They are asking, specifically, for names of contractors and workers who were working in the neighborhood on those houses, on those construction projects,” he shared. “And I’m talking about specifics. They want the names of all the contractors and workers who were working on those houses.”

Nancy, the mom of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

One of Nancy’s neighbors, Aldine Meister, previously told Entin that she’d raised concerns about the vacant property in the neighborhood. “The neighbors on the other side of me moved out. Like I said, I wanted them to check that house,” she said, per The Mirror US, noting the house had been empty for a while and therefore worth investigating.

Meister was also the woman who said she saw a “strange man” walking in the area around two weeks before Nancy disappeared. “He just didn’t fit,” she said of the individual.

While investigators have yet to name a suspect or person of interest, they have ruled out the Guthrie family. Savannah and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.