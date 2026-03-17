Nancy Guthrie Cops Are Focusing on 2 Key Dates Before Her Abduction

What To Know FBI agents are seeking home security footage from two specific dates in the days before Nancy Guthrie’s abduction.

Neighbors previously reported seeing a suspicious individual in the area weeks before Nancy’s disappearance.

No suspects have been named and the Guthrie family has been ruled out.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its seventh week, FBI agents are reportedly focusing on two key dates in the days before the 84-year-old was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

According to NewNation’s Brian Entin, the FBI is zeroing in on the dates January 11 and January 24. From his conversations with Nancy’s neighbors, Entin said agents have been asking residents in the Catalina Foothills community for any home security footage from those specific dates.

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

Entin told his TikTok followers that he spoke to a neighbor who said investigators were particularly interested in the dates January 11 and January 24. The neighbor said the agents stayed with her as she went through her home security footage from those dates.

This suggests Nancy’s abductor(s) were potentially in the neighborhood twice before she was reported missing on February 1.

Entin previously spoke to a neighbor who recalled seeing a “strange guy” in the area about three weeks before Nancy’s disappearance. Aldine Meister, who has lived in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood for almost 30 years, said she saw a suspicious individual outside her bathroom window.

“I saw him out there. So I couldn’t make out his face, although his hat was way down. He was walking down the road, I saw him, and I was like, ‘Ohh that guy doesn’t fit,'” she shared. “He was kind of hunched over, not in walking or hiking gear. He was dressed in street clothing. So I thought that was weird because that’s not normal.”

Meister noted that she didn’t report the sighting at the time, but has since let investigators know following Nancy’s presumed abduction.

Investigators have yet to name a person of interest, though they have ruled out the Guthrie family as suspects. Savannah and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.