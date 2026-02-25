Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbor Says She Saw Suspicious Man Nearby 2 Weeks Before Abduction

What To Know A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie reported seeing a suspicious, unfamiliar man near Guthrie’s home about two weeks before her abduction.

Authorities have released doorbell camera footage of a masked, armed suspect and are asking neighbors to review security footage from January.

Earlier this week, it was speculated an image from the doorbell footage was taken from an earlier date.

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie has revealed she saw a suspicious man walking in her Tucson, Arizona, neighborhood about two weeks before the 84-year-old mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie went missing.

Aldine Meister, who has lived in the Catalina Foothills for nearly 30 years, told Fox News Digital that the man she saw “didn’t have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes.”

Nancy has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Meister said the man, whom she hadn’t seen before or after, was walking near an intersection leading to Nancy’s home. “He was kind of younger, and he just didn’t look like he was going out for a walk,” she added.

While she told her husband about the man, she never reported her sighting to the police until after Nancy’s disappearance became public.

“He just didn’t fit,” Meister said of the individual she encountered.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted around 2:30 am on February 1, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. In the doorbell camera footage, an armed man in a mask, gloves, and a backpack is seen tampering with the doorbell.

Earlier this week, it was speculated that one of the images released from the doorbell footage was taken earlier than the others. In this other image, the man is seen at the front of Nancy’s property without the backpack or his holstered weapon.

In a statement on X, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, “There is no date or timestamp associated with these images. Therefore any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

According to Fox News Digital, authorities have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of January 11, and the hours around Nancy’s disappearance between January 31 and February 1.

Michele Young, a longtime resident in the neighborhood, told the outlet that investigators came to her house a total of five times. “On that last visit, when I was talking to the FBI and the sheriff together, they did mention the 11th,” she said. “I had mentioned that the sheriff’s department came back for additional footage, and they mentioned something about a different date.”

Meister also said investigators asked her about the 11th, but she couldn’t recall specifically what day she saw the suspicious man. “It could’ve been the 11th,” she stated, adding that it was after the 8th, when she had visitors over, and at least two weeks before Nancy’s suspected abduction.