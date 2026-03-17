‘High Potential’: Who Is Jennifer Jason Leigh Playing in Season 2?

What To Know High Potential is welcoming Jennifer Jason Leigh to the series for Season 2.

Learn more about what role she’ll play as she crosses paths with Judy Reyes’s Soto.

High Potential is about to dig even deeper into the Roman mystery as the series makes way for Oscar-nominated performer Jennifer Jason Leigh, who is joining the series for upcoming episodes.

Leigh appeared in a first-look teaser that aired directly after the March 10 episode, “If You Come for the Queen,” teasing the March 17 episode, “Pie In the Sky.” According to the episode’s logline, Soto (Judy Reyes) is traveling outside of Los Angeles, going east to New York City, where she meets a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman’s disappearance.

After revealing that the woman who oversaw Roman’s disappearance was named Willa Quinn, we can’t help but think that Leigh will be filling that pivotal role. But without any official announcements, fans will have to tune in to find out.

As seen in the teaser, Soto says, “Every step I’ve taken has led me here. To you.” And Leigh’s character points out to the LAPD major crimes lead, “You’re a bit out of your jurisdiction.” In other words, we’re in for an interesting dynamic between these women.

Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex has been a constant plot point throughout the show’s run, and this trip to New York City is taking fans one step further into understanding what’s next. Following the detainment of Eric Hayworth (John Pyper-Ferguson) by Soto and the LAPD, she learned of Willa Quinn’s involvement after some interrogations and deal-making.

If Leigh is playing Willa, Soto could be in danger, as he hinted, “Lady, you have no idea who you’re dealing with.”

This is just Leigh’s latest TV gig after appearing in an episode of All’s Fair and delivering an Emmy-nominated turn in Fargo‘s fifth season as businesswoman Lorraine Lyon. Her other TV credits have included Atypical, Lisey’s Story, The Affair, Patrick Melrose, 2017’s Twin Peaks revival, and Weeds.

Stay tuned to see how it unfolds, and let us know what you hope to see from Leigh during her appearance on High Potential.

High Potential, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC