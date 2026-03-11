‘High Potential’: Who Is Willa Quinn? Everything We Know About the Roman Connection So Far

Judy Reyes in 'High Potential' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Jessica Perez

What To Know

  • High Potential introduced a new twist in the Roman mystery.
  • Who is Willa Quinn? We dig into the information we know so far.

High Potential‘s latest episode may have centered around Daphne (Javicia Leslie), but it also made way for a break in the Roman mystery as Soto (Judy Reyes) got some interesting information out of suspect Eric Hayworth (John Pyper-Ferguson).

As viewers will recall, Eric was first introduced as a threat to Arthur (Mekhi Phifer) after he started helping Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her daughter Ava (Amirah J) attempt to unravel clues surrounding Roman’s disappearance years earlier. Having roughed Arthur up after sneaking into his truck, Eric eluded authorities until Arthur hunted Eric down and essentially delivered him to Soto.

Soto attempted to pull information from the man, who was uncooperative at first. “Does the name Roman Sinquera mean anything to you?” she asked, sitting down in the interrogation room with Eric.

“No. Should it?” he responded with indifference. When Soto charged that Eric had kidnapped Roman 16 years before, he continued to play dumb until she threatened to throw him in a cell.

John Pyper-Ferguson in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

“I’d rather take my chances with you and be locked up than flip on her,” Eric offered, to which Soto questioned who the “her” was.

“I don’t know, she doesn’t have a name. Just the sound she leaves behind,” Eric said. “Lady, you have no idea who you’re dealing with, but I do, which is why I’m not saying another word until you cook up some things I’m gonna need to cooperate.”

As the episode unfolded, Soto managed to get more information from Eric, and she revealed to Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) who the mystery woman supposedly was. According to Soto, Willa Quinn is Eric’s employer, but what could she have possibly wanted with Roman? We’re keeping our hopes up that Season 2 will finally answer some of these questions after introducing the missing Roman storyline at the start of Season 1.

Stay tuned to see what other clues and information are dug up on Willa Quinn as High Potential Season 2 unfolds, and let us know what you hope to see next in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

