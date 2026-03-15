Oscars 2026 In Memoriam Snubs: James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane & More

What To Know The 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment was an emotional affair, filled with touching tributes.

There were several notable omissions, however, and fans spoke out with their frustration over the oversights.

The Oscars‘ In Memoriam segment is always a gut-wrenching moment at the award show. While they honored some of the biggest stars we lost this year, like Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford, some big-name stars were missing, including James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane.

Billy Crystal opened the emotional moment with a speech dedicated to his friends, Rob and Michelle Reiner. Rachel McAdams paid tribute to Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, saying the Schitt’s Creek star “made us laugh until we cried.” Barbra Streisand ended the presentation with a song performance dedicated to Redford. But some big stars were notably missing from the tribute.

James Van Der Beek, who died on February 11, 2026, of stage III colorectal cancer, was left out. Van Der Beek was most known as a TV star but starred in movies as well, such as Varsity Blues, Scary Movie, Sidelined, and more. Despite this being the awards for 2025, many stars who died in 2026, such as Reiner and O’Hara, were included.

Fans noticed his absence.

Was James Van Der Beek

included during In Memoriam #Oscars — Kathryn Horsman (@kathrynhorsman) March 16, 2026

Eric Dane e James Van Der Beek não foram incluídos no In Memoriam do #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/vONBWPI4Xw — Tracklist (@tracklist) March 16, 2026

How did they forget James Van Der Beek at the #Oscars In Memoriam segment? Varsity Blues was a pretty big movie. — Jason Goch (@JasonGoch) March 16, 2026

so weird not to do a tribute to james ver beek and eric dane?? #oscars — tasha ♡ (@hopeIessromntic) March 16, 2026

Another star who died in 2026, but was left out of the In Memoriam was Robert Carradine. He was most known for his role in the show, Lizzie McGuire, but also acted in numerous films, including Django Unchained, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, the Revenge of the Nerds saga, and more. Carradine died by suicide on February 23, 2026.

Wow they didn’t show Robert Carradine 🫩 definitely lost a lot of good people last year #Oscars — Chef Chelsea🧑🏽‍🍳✨ (@PrettyChels425) March 16, 2026

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, of an accidental drowning. The Cosby Show star was not included in the In Memoriam despite starring in movies such as Restaurant, Fool’s Gold, Shot, and more.

Did Malcolm get a stand alone in memoriam tribute?#Oscars — Praetorian Taurean (@girl_nicki0510) March 16, 2026

Another big name that was left out of the televised tribute was Eric Dane. He passed away on February 19, 2026, due to complications from ALS. Although most of Dane’s career was in Grey’s Anatomy, he was also a movie actor. He starred in Valentine’s Day, Burlesque, X-Men: The Last Stand, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Marley & Me, and more.

¿Qué pasó con Eric Dane y James Van der Beek en el “En Memoria” de los #Oscars ????? — 𝙎𝙝𝙚’𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙙 🪼*. ⋆ ⋆·˚ ༘ (@DMNkuu) March 16, 2026

In Memoriam left out James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TGlSufnrvC — Katherine Lind (@katherinelind92) March 16, 2026

Nah why weren’t James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane not in the #Oscars in memorium??? — sam (@pinkyringprvnce) March 16, 2026

O #Oscars não incluiu Eric Dane no In Memoriam. pic.twitter.com/OZtGzNXDYY — poponze (@poponze) March 16, 2026

Wow! #Oscars you missed the mark on who you left out of the In Memoriam. Although included on your website you left out James Van Der Beek, Robert Carradine, Richard Chamberlain, Eric Dane, Brigitte Bardot who all deserved to be on camera! — Gina Miller (@GMilldotcom) March 16, 2026

I just realized they also didn’t mention Malcolm-Jamal Warner, James Van Der Beek, or Eric Dane! Come on, man!#Oscars — Christopher Trotter (@CTrotter1197) March 16, 2026

Shelly Desai, Desmond Wilson, George Wendt, and Loretta Swit, among others, were all included in the In Memoriam on the Oscars website.