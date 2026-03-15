Oscars 2026 In Memoriam Snubs: James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane & More

Brittany Sims
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Eric Dane (left) James Van der Beek (right)

What To Know

  • The 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment was an emotional affair, filled with touching tributes.
  • There were several notable omissions, however, and fans spoke out with their frustration over the oversights.

The OscarsIn Memoriam segment is always a gut-wrenching moment at the award show. While they honored some of the biggest stars we lost this year, like Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford, some big-name stars were missing, including James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane.

Billy Crystal opened the emotional moment with a speech dedicated to his friends, Rob and Michelle Reiner. Rachel McAdams paid tribute to Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, saying the Schitt’s Creek star “made us laugh until we cried.” Barbra Streisand ended the presentation with a song performance dedicated to Redford. But some big stars were notably missing from the tribute.

James Van Der Beek, who died on February 11, 2026, of stage III colorectal cancer, was left out. Van Der Beek was most known as a TV star but starred in movies as well, such as Varsity Blues, Scary Movie, Sidelined, and more. Despite this being the awards for 2025, many stars who died in 2026, such as Reiner and O’Hara, were included.

Fans noticed his absence.

Another star who died in 2026, but was left out of the In Memoriam was Robert Carradine. He was most known for his role in the show, Lizzie McGuire, but also acted in numerous films, including Django Unchained, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, the Revenge of the Nerds saga, and more. Carradine died by suicide on February 23, 2026.

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, of an accidental drowning. The Cosby Show star was not included in the In Memoriam despite starring in movies such as Restaurant, Fool’s Gold, Shot, and more.

Another big name that was left out of the televised tribute was Eric Dane. He passed away on February 19, 2026, due to complications from ALS. Although most of Dane’s career was in Grey’s Anatomy, he was also a movie actor. He starred in Valentine’s Day, Burlesque, X-Men: The Last Stand, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Marley & Me, and more.

Shelly Desai, Desmond Wilson, George Wendt, and Loretta Swit, among others, were all included in the In Memoriam on the Oscars website.

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